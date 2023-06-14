Walker Kessler will reportedly represent the United States later this summer

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will be in just his second NBA season this fall, but before then, he’ll reportedly get the chance to represent the United States on a major international stage.

On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Kessler has committed to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, which will be held Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia and will serve as qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA's FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2023

The 7-foot, 245-pound Kessler, who was the 22nd pick of the 2022 NBA draft and was traded to the Jazz by the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Rudy Gobert trade, finished third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting this spring.

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the following players have also committed to play for Team USA in the World Cup:

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans.

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets.

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks.

Although rosters have not been finalized, it could be a busy World Cup for the Jazz, as five players from last season’s team could compete in the 32-nation tournament:

