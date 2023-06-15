Softer Bones

Ahoj! Jmenuji se Angelika

or

Hi, my name is Angelika

with a “k” in the space

people believe a “c” belongs.

One foreign letter

and my family members

were slaughtered

by the tongue of America’s elders. “Angeleeka?”

“Can I just call you Angie?”

Being compliant to mispronunciation

is ingrained in my DNA.

Immigration officers

filled out my great

great

grandmother’s paperwork

for her,

writing down what they heard,

instead

of what she said.

“My name is Anna Hurnyi Tarras.”

“Please repeat.”

“Anna Hurnyi Tarras.”

The accent marks

were scraped from a 42 letter alphabet, making it only 26

and easier to chew up

and digest.

They write “Anna Hurni Tarris”

and in a single ink spill,

her parents become a figment

of the imagination,

her homeland exists

only in memories

and the lines of her hands.

She and her husband

sent west

to stop speaking in mother tongue

and be killed in a mining accident.

Her daughter becomes

an English teacher,

trying to erase the obvious

alien from her teeth.

Eduarta Theresa Tarras becomes

Irma Normington

and tries to teach her children

how to sound less foreign.

All I have left of my family is that “k”

in a c’s space.

That “k” is my grandmother’s babushka wrapped around braided hair

and the way she couldn’t remember

the word for “bellybutton”

even when her mom begged.

It is fresh cooked pierogie for dinner

and fried cherigi for dessert.

That “k” is every misspelled tombstone

in a now ghost-town cemetery

in Wyoming.

Dobre den! Jmenuji se, Angelika.

It was not a quirky addition

thought up by my bleeding mother.

It was the last puff of smoke

from the train across a new country,

the remnants of the old country

split in two.

It wasn’t a mistake.

For every time I responded

to the wrong name,

there was a day on Ellis Island to match.

For every shortened variation

of my too many letters,

there is one of my family member’s untraceable boarding pass.

For every syllable in

Angelika,

there is one of my grandparent’s obituaries with the names updated

to be more palatable.

Moje krásná dcera, Anastasia:

Or

My beautiful daughter, Anastasia:

It was not a mistake.

When they call you

Anastasia,

correct them.

When they laugh,

“I’ll never be able to say that right.”

Tell them,

“I’ll repeat it until you can.”

When they ask

“Why is it pronounced that way?”

say, “Because that is my name.

Moje matka”

or

“My mother gifted it to me

that way

on purpose.”

Say, “I honor

Anna Hurnyi Tarras

and Eduarta Theresa Tarras

and Maria Dlugos

and the bones of names

that never needed to be softer

and when they ask

if they can call you

“Anna”

instead,

say

“If I wanted you to change my name,

I would have asked.”

Angelika Brewer is an award-winning writer and poet laureate of Ogden, Utah

This story appears in the June issue of Deseret Magazine. Learn more about how to subscribe.

