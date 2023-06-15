Severe weather forecast for Oklahoma and Texas, including tornado watches and ‘DVD-sized’ hail

Tornado watches were issued in areas across Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon and will expire at 10 p.m. CDT, when peak tornado conditions are expected to subside, per The Dallas Morning News. The watches will be coupled with strong winds and hail, in some areas reaching the size of a DVD disk, per ABC.

The news: Both states are also under severe thunderstorm warnings, with “DVD-sized” hail in Oklahoma, and winds up to 90 mph, per The National Weather Service.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/7MvPo91kRK — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 15, 2023

The NWS reported that over 2.3 million people are expected to be impacted by these storms.

Affected areas include the Dallas/Fort Worth area and the western half of Oklahoma, ending at the state’s northern border.

Tornado watch vs. warning: Currently the two states are only under a tornado watch, which means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to form, per The Dallas Daily News.



A tornado warning means that a tornado is present in the area, requiring immediate action, the Deseret News reported. In the instance of a tornado warning, take shelter immediately. Some of the safer areas to be in during a tornado include a basement or a room on the lowest floor with no windows. However, no place is completely safe from the dangers of a tornado.

When a tornado watch is issued, all residents of that area should watch their local weather, as tornado conditions can change rapidly, per the Deseret News.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, potential signs of a tornado include a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris, a dark or green-colored sky, a large, low-hanging cloud, large hail, or a flour roar that sounds like a train.

How to prepare for severe hail, wind, and thunderstorms: The first step in preparing for any severe weather is to monitor local weather conditions, which will outline the course of action needed to be taken in the presence of extreme weather.

