High school baseball: Deseret News 2023 6A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Baseball

Tyler Ball, Skyridge, P/IF/OF, Sr.

Led Skyridge to a runner-up finish with a 9-0 record, 94 strikeouts and a 2.10 ERA. At the plate he hit .440, with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 45 RBIs.

6A Player of the Year

Ryder Robinson, American Fork, INF, Sr.

Instrumental in leading American Fork to state championship as he batted .466 with 14 doubles, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and 50 runs scored.

6A First Team

Landon Salvesen, Fremont, P/IF, Sr. — 9-0 record, 1.53 ERA, 84 Ks, .379 BA.

Maddax Peck, Bingham, RHP/OF, Sr. — 1.55 ERA, 76 Ks, .393 BA, 1.15 OPS.

Tua Wolfgramm, Pleasant Grove, C/P/OF, Jr. — .411 BA, 5 HRs, 6 3Bs, 29 RBIs, 4-2 record.

Brayden Marx, Pleasant Grove, P, Sr. — 6-3 record, 2.56 ERA, 100 Ks.

Josh Rojas, American Fork, C/P, Sr. — 398 BA, 9 2Bs, 3 HRs, 36 RBIs.

Austin Taylor, Copper Hills, P/IF, Sr. — 5-2 record, 1.98 ERA, .333 BA, 8 2Bs, 18 RBIs.

Isaac Pickle, Skyridge, INF, Jr. — .523 BA, 9 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 30 RBIs.

Aidan McMullin, Cyprus, SS, Sr. — .518 BA, 37 3Bs.

Jaxson Reiser, Mountain Ridge, P/OF, Jr. — .400 BA, 1.29 OPS, 10 2Bs, 7 HRs, 33 RBIs.

Crew McChesney, Lone Peak, OF, Sr. — .390 BA, .549 OPS, 8 2Bs, 6 HRs, 27 RBIs.

Zach Edwards, Riverton, SS/P, Jr. — .402 BA, 28 RBIs, 13 2Bs, 4-1 record.

Gage Olsen, Copper Hills, P/IF, Sr. — 6-0 record, 2.94 ERA, 64 Ks, .407 BA, 11 2Bs.

Tahj Henrie, Mountain Ridge, P, Sr. — 7-1 record, 1.84 ERA, 60 Ks.

Carson Moody, Riverton, OF/P, Jr. — .458 BA, 44 hits, 20 RBIs, 3-1 record.

6A Second Team

Calvin Morrow, Fremont, OF/RHP, Sr.

CJ Mascaro, American Fork, OF/P, So.

Crew Schenk, Skyridge, RHP/OF, Sr.

Kaden Hodson, Lone Peak, 3B, Sr.

Jak Sinclair, Corner Canyon, CF/RHP, Sr.

Crew Harrop, Layton, P, Sr.

Dalton Young, Skyridge, OF, Sr.

Dax Watts, American Fork, 1B/P, Jr.

Cooper Hansen, Riverton, P/OF, Jr.

Steele Murdock, Herriman, RHP/OF, Sr.

Remington Edwards, Mountain Ridge, OF, Jr.

Mason Thompson, Skyridge, P/OF/IF, Sr.

Ashton Burnett, Weber, IF, Jr.

Sage Strayer, Westlake, OF/P, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Ryker Schow, Pleasant Grove, SS/OF, Sr.

Noah Simon, Corner Canyon, 1B/LHP, Sr.

Bridger Davies, Corner Canyon, 3B, Sr.

Garrett Cousins, Granger, SS, Sr.

Daniel Healy, Taylorsville, P/IF, Jr.

Bodee Goins, Fremont, C, Sr.

Fish Manning, Layton, SS, So.

Luke Nelson, Mountain Ridge, 2B, Jr.

Jett Walker, American Fork, INF/P, Jr.

Kam Beck, Bingham, 1B, So.

Leandro Pena, Copper Hills, 1B, Jr.

Peyton Surrage, Fremont, 3B/RHP, Sr.

Jaden Keblis, Syracuse, P, Jr.

Brandon Cathey, Lone Peak, SS, Sr.

Easton Wight, Farmington, 2B/SS, Jr.

Isaac Johanson, Skyridge, SS/RHP, Jr.

Jake Hopkins, Syracuse, P/UT, Jr.