High school baseball: Deseret News 2023 4A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Petey Soto Jr., Crimson Cliffs, SS, Sr.

Instrumental in Crimson Cliffs’ state title run as he hit .467 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 30 RBIs with only eight strikeouts. Was outstanding defensively at shortstop all year.

4A First Team

Jaiven Ross, Crimson Cliffs, LHP, Sr. — 9-0 record, 0.98 ERA, 72 Ks, allowed 12 hits all year.

Andrew Nielsen, Mountain Crest, RHP, Sr. — 7-1 record, 0.91 ERA, 93 Ks, .447 BA, 32 RBIs.

Trey Purser, Ridgeline, 3B, Jr. — .421 BA, 1.50 OPS, 10 HR, 5 2Bs, 36 RBIs.

Ryder Harrison, Snow Canyon, OF, Jr. — .400 BA, 30 hits, 11 2Bs, 7 HRs, 28 RBIs.

Degan Rigby, Bear River, P, Jr. — 7-1 record, 1.37 ERA, 75 Ks.

Cole DeCastro, Desert Hills, SS, Sr. — .359 BA, .534 OBP, 5 2Bs, 28 runs.

Cayson Bell, Dixie, RHP, Sr. — 7-1 record, 71 Ks, .457 BA, .587 OBP.

Boston Vest, Dixie, SS, Jr. — .405 BA, .500 OBP, 20 XBHs, 21 RBIs.

Brex Starley, Crimson Cliffs, C/1B, Sr. — .461 BA, 35 hits, 9 HRs, 49 RBIs.

Kaden Deeter, Mountain Crest, SS, Sr. — .419 BA, 15 SBs, 15 RBIs.

Crew Secrist, Snow Canyon, SS, Jr. — .389 BA, 37 hits, 13 2Bs, 24 RBIs, 34 runs.

Makaio Swensen, Snow Canyon, OF/P, Jr. — .440avg, 37 hits, 6 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs 24 runs.

Beau Sampson, Crimson Cliffs, LHP, Sr. — 7-2 record, 2.21 ERA, 52 Ks.

Jayger Baldwin, Crimson Cliffs, OF, Sr. — .418 BA, 38 hits, 41 runs.

4A Second Team

Kyler Terry, Desert Hills, 3B, Sr.

Easton Goodliffe, Bear River, 3B/P, Jr.

Aaron Morris, Crimson Cliffs, RHP, Sr.

Coleman Bobb, Green Canyon, Sr.

Cooper Clark, Ridgeline, CF, Fr.

Sam Lindsey, Snow Canyon, OF, Sr.

Hayden Smith, Snow Canyon, C, Jr.

Kyson Goates, Snow Canyon, P, Jr.

Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, OF, Sr.

Braxton Yates, Dixie, OF/LHP, Jr.

Ridge Erickson, Dixie, C, Jr.

Maxwell Hornsby, Mountain Crest, C, Jr.

Tucker Murdock, Sky View, 1B, Sr.

Landon Musgrave, Desert Hills, OF, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Cade Atkinson, Green Canyon, Jr.

Andrew Shakespear, Pine View, OF, Jr.

Cam Blotter, Ridgeline, SS, Jr.

Max Orton, Dixie, 2B, Jr.

Blake Watson, Dixie, OF, Sr.

Rilee Maddock, Mountain Crest, RHP, Sr.

Nash Schroeder, Pine View, P/IF, Jr.

Aden McPhie, Sky View, P, Jr.

Holden Potter, Bear River, P/2B, So.

Talon Marble, Bear River, SS, Jr.

Sam Johanson, Hurricane, OF/P, Sr.

Keaton Pond, Logan, SP/OF, Jr.

Tyker Neal, Sky View, SS, Jr.

Jace Fillmore, Desert Hills, 2B, So.