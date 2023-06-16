Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 16, 2023 
High school baseball: Deseret News 2023 2A All-State team

A look at the Deseret News 2023 high school baseball 3A All-State team, as voted on by coaches.

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Kanab’s Griffin Bone fist bumps a teammate

Kanab’s Griffin Bone (4) shown here in the 2A state championship at Larry H. Miller Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 13, 2023, helped Kanab win the 2A state championship.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Griffen Bone, Kanab, SS/IF/P, Jr.

Led Kanab to 2A state title as he finished with a .500 batting average, seven doubles and 26 RBIs at the plate, and then on the mound he struck out 97 batters with a 1.53 ERA.

2A First Team

Parker Crum, Duchesne, C/P/OF, Jr. — .541 BA, 8 XBHs, 25 RBs, 58 SBs, 40 runs.

Riley Barney, South Sevier, 2B/SS/OF, Sr. — .512 BA, .594 OBP, .797 SLG, 37 hits.

Draker Goodliffe, Duchesne, CF/3B/P, Jr. — .442 BA, .506 OBP, 34 hits, 11 2Bs, 25 RBIs.

Hunter Rhodes, Millard, SS/P, Sr. — .424 BA, 36 hits, 17 XBHs, 27 RBIs, 33 runs.

Treysen Randall, Enterprise, P/SS, Jr. — 5-1 record, 1.02 ERA, 33 Ks, .409 BA, 5 2Bs.

Parker Staheli, Enterprise, P/SS, So. — 5-3 record, 2.02 ERA, 66 Ks, .365 BA, 21 RBIs.

Easton Newman, Gunnison Valley, P/IF, Sr. — .587 BA, 23 runs, 17 RBIs.

Kyson Giles, Duchesne, P/1B, So. — .338 BA, .449 OBP, 27 hits, 1.97 ERA, 89 Ks.

Karson Stauffer, Enterprise, C/P, Jr. — 1.66 ERA, 31Ks, great catcher.

Matt Townsend, Parowan, SS/P, Sr. — .433 BA, 1.070 OPS, only 2 strikeouts.

Keegon Heath, South Sevier, OF/P, Sr. — .433 BA, .484 OBP, 26 hits, 31 RBIs, 6 2Bs.

Jerzy Nieves, San Juan, P/OF, Sr. — 7-2 record, 40 RBIs, 15 XBHs, .458 OBP, .385 BA.

Peyton Ingram, South Sevier, C/OF, So. — 149 putouts, 0 errors, .496 BA.

Maddix Baird, Kanab, C, Jr. — .282 BA, 7 2Bs, 27 RBIs.

2A Second Team

Ryker Freeman, South Sevier, P, Sr.

Morgan Wade, Millard, C, Sr.

Ridge Tebbs, South Sevier, SS/3B/P, Sr.

Paxton Smith, North Summit, C, Jr.

Bentley Bradshaw, Beaver, OF, Sr.

Waylon White, Kanab, OF, Sr.

Kash Kabonic, Kanab, P/OF, So.

Tyten Fails, Beaver, 3B, Sr.

Jake Sanderson, Enterprise, 3B/SS/P, Sr.

Tayton Sullivan, Milford, 1B, Sr.

Collin Baker, San Juan, OF, Sr.

Kale Glover, Kanab, INF, So.

Tait Brown, South Sevier, 1B/P, Sr.

Benjamin Northrup, South Sevier, P/OF, So.

2A Honorable Mention

Bodie Wheatley, Beaver, UT, So.

Hunter Hansen, North Sevier, OF/P, Sr.

Parker Snyder, San Juan, C/P, Jr.

Kannin Boswell, North Sevier, OF/P, Sr.

Cooper Palmer, San Juan, 1B, So.

Brady Crouch, Enterprise, CF, Jr.

Colter King, Gunnison Valley, C, Sr.

Garrett Young, San Juan, IF, Sr.

Zach Brackett, Gunnison Valley, INF, Sr.

Lane Sims, Kanab, OF, Jr.

Taylor Dotson, Milford, 3B, Jr.

Easton Young, Monticello, P/C/OF, Sr.

Dallas Yardley, Beaver, P, Sr.

