Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 16, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Ryan Smith says the Jazz will hold a draft party this year after all

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Ryan Smith says the Jazz will hold a draft party this year after all
From left to right, Nick Newman of Provo, Brady Haider of Sandy, Jeremiah Webb of Salt Lake City and Dan Timothy of Salt Lake City cheer the Jazz’s selection of Rice’s Morris Almond in the 2007 NBA Draft during a draft party EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City Thursday, June 28, 2007. Photo by Jason Olson

From left to right, Nick Newman of Provo, Brady Haider of Sandy, Jeremiah Webb of Salt Lake City and Dan Timothy of Salt Lake City cheer the Jazz’s selection of Rice’s Morris Almond in the 2007 NBA Draft during a draft party EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City Thursday, June 28, 2007.

Jason Olson

Prior to Friday night, all indications were that the Utah Jazz were not going to hold a watch party at the Delta Center for next Thursday’s 2023 NBA draft.

But then owner Ryan Smith, responding to a fan on Twitter, changed that.

Wrote Smith: “Okay. Let’s go. June 22nd

Draft Party at Delta Center

- Doors open at 5 (main ent.)

- Draft on Jumbotron

- Free JDawgs for everyone”

Although it’s not entirely clear why the Jazz were not planning on holding a draft party, it may have been because Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert is being held at the arena on Thursday and Friday, beginning on Friday morning at 10 a.m. (that event is free to the public, as is the draft party).

Related

This year’s draft is primed to be the most exciting in quite sometime for the Jazz, as they currently own the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 picks in the first round.

The draft will be televised on ESPN.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
With one week until the NBA draft, here’s who mock draft experts think the Jazz will pick at No. 9
BYU football offers scholarship to son of former Utah Jazz guard
Walker Kessler will reportedly represent the United States later this summer
We’ll have a good idea soon if Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Olynyk and Talen Horton-Tucker will be on the Jazz next year
The Nuggets finally found their winning formula. Will it ever happen for the Jazz?
Who could the Utah Jazz select with the No. 9 pick?