Ryan Smith says the Jazz will hold a draft party this year after all

Prior to Friday night, all indications were that the Utah Jazz were not going to hold a watch party at the Delta Center for next Thursday’s 2023 NBA draft.

But then owner Ryan Smith, responding to a fan on Twitter, changed that.

Okay. Let’s go. June 22nd

Draft Party at Delta Center

- Doors open at 5 (main ent.)

- Draft on Jumbotron

- Free JDawgs for everyone https://t.co/TcEfKH1LMT — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) June 17, 2023

Although it’s not entirely clear why the Jazz were not planning on holding a draft party, it may have been because Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert is being held at the arena on Thursday and Friday, beginning on Friday morning at 10 a.m. (that event is free to the public, as is the draft party).

This year’s draft is primed to be the most exciting in quite sometime for the Jazz, as they currently own the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 picks in the first round.

The draft will be televised on ESPN.