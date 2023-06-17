Rounding up NBA trade rumors and which players could be available on draft night

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

Every year there are a million different things that could happen on NBA draft night, but this year feels like it’s going to be particularly crazy.

By now you know how many of the top draft picks could be on the move, but the amount of top-level NBA talent that could be on the move on draft night is just as staggering.

When the Jazz Insiders newsletter reaches your inbox next week, all will be answered, and draft night will be over. But for now, I figured it might be a good idea to catch you up on all the rumors that have been swirling about players that could be on the move, should the right draft night deal arise.

Starting with the Utah Jazz, the front office has been very clear and upfront about the fact that they will be a part of any major trade conversations that happen, simply because they have so many assets. They could be willing to package players and/or picks in order to move up in the draft or bring in a proven NBA player that they feel can add to their future.

Over the past several weeks rumors have been swirling about players that teams would be willing to trade and as we get closer to the draft, more names are being dropped in reports.

In the Eastern Conference, the 76ers don’t know if James Harden is going to return, and if he doesn’t, that gives the Sixers cap space with tradable contracts to do some maneuvering. Fred VanVleet is going to decline his player option with the Toronto Raptors, but that doesn’t guarantee free agency just yet. The Raptors could choose to do a sign-and-trade with VanVleet, and since there have already been rumors about Pascal Siakam potentially being available, things could really shake up in Toronto.

The Washington Wizards are reportedly looking for deals to trade Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. With new management in the Wizards’ front office, who knows what else they would be willing to deal. The Brooklyn Nets are trying to build a contending team and in their search for a star player, could have to let go of some of their role playing talent. The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers both found out in the playoffs that they aren’t quite where they need to be so there’s bound to be changes on their rosters, and the Atlanta Hawks have long been rumored to be looking to make changes.

In the Western Conference, things are sure to shake up after Denver’s seemingly easy run to the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been shopping both Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, and the Phoenix Suns are looking at ways to get rid of Chris Paul. The Pelicans could potentially be making Zion Williamson available, and it’s been rumored that they could be willing to part with Brandon Ingram for a top draft pick. And who knows what’s going on in Dallas with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic?

That’s a lot of big names, and it’s not even a complete list. The Celtics are reportedly shopping guards, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to trade up in the draft meaning they are willing to part with someone, the Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking for ways improve their roster, the Chicago Bulls could be on the verge of blowing everything up and there are more than a handful of teams who are looking to move up on draft night.

To put it mildly, the NBA could see drastic and major changes with player movement on Thursday.

Stat of the week

The Denver Nuggets are one of just four surviving teams from the NBA/ABA merger in 1976. Until this year, they had never even reached the NBA Finals. In their first Finals appearance, they became NBA champions, with Finals MVP Nikola Jokic becoming the first player to ever lead the entire postseason in points, rebounds and assists.

