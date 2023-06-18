Airfare prices to Europe are at 5-year high from the US, but Americans are going anyway

Despite airfare prices hitting historic astronomical levels, Americans are still flocking to Europe, ignoring the cost. It appears that Americans are ready to see the world after being cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Americans traveling to Europe sometime this summer is predicted to increase 55% over 2022’s summer numbers. The increase from 2022 over 2021 marked a 600% difference, according to travel insurance provider Allianz Partners.

Flight tracking site Hopper reported the most expensive international flights from the U.S. to Europe in five years — averaging over $1,100 per ticket.

“Last year, we saw a major increase in American travel to Europe and this summer indicates even higher demand, so it’s more important than ever to plan for a busy summer travel season,” Daniel Duazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, per the release.

The No. 1 destination for Americans this summer found by the Allianz Partners survey? London, with Paris and Dublin rounding out the top spots.

One major tourist stop in London, England, is Buckingham Palace. This photo is from June 9, 2018. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

Interest in Italy trips has spiked

Italy has also spiked in popularity, likely due to the dreamy cinematography of idyllic Italian cityscapes featured in shows like HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Google searches to Messina increased by 335% and to Palermo by 180%, CNN reported.

“I just haven’t seen that many people on a street on a Saturday night,” Jenn Rice, a journalist who is traveling Europe for the second summer in a row, told CNN. “You could barely move through the street to get to another bar. People were just like sardines, packed in everywhere.”

The coastal city of Amalfi draws millions of visitors every year because of its dreamy cityscapes and blue waters. This photo was from May 12, 2017. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

Nerd Wallet’s Travel Price Index recorded that “the cost of travel is up 18% compared with April 2019 and up 2% versus the same month in 2022.”

How to save money on international travel

If you still want to take that dreamy European summer trip, here are five ideas for how to save.

