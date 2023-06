High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2023 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Lacrosse

Ava Kimche, Park City, GK, Sr.

Athletic goalkeeper led Park City to the 5A state championship as she made 86 saves and finished with a 48.5 save percentage. She finished with a 5.2 goals against average.

5A Player of Year

Eva Thorn, Olympus, Attack, Sr.

Led Olympus to a 5A runner-up finish with 72 goals, 15 assists, 32 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers and 60 draw controls.

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

5A First Team

Forwards

Lilly Hunt, Park City, Sr. — 72 goals, 23 assists, 32 ground balls, 22 caused turnovers

Hannah Bangerter, Brighton, Sr. — 37 goals, 7 assists, 8 ground balls

Grace Erker, Wasatch, Sr. — 72 goals, 50 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers

Sophie Neff, Park City, Jr. — 59 goals, 26 assists, 22 ground balls

Midfielders

Hazel Baker, Olympus, Jr. — 67 goals, 28 assists, 30 ground balls, 76 draw controls.

Hannah Nelson, Olympus, Jr. — 57 goals, 26 assists, 37 ground balls, 111 draw controls

Charlie Iacobelli, Park City, Jr. — 39 goals, 15 assists, 44 ground balls, 36 caused turnovers

Courtnie Wright, Brighton, Sr. — 13 goals, 8 assists, 36 draw controls

Karli Fiedler, Lehi, Sr. — 91 goals, 58 draw controls, 47 ground balls, 12 caused turnovers

Sarah Anné, Olympus, So. — 64 goals, 42 assists, 38 ground balls, 85 draw controls

Defenders

Erica Lloyd, Alta, Sr. — 39 ground balls, 22 caused turnovers

Lily Yatkeman, Park City, Fr. — 16 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers

Mia Rasmussen, Lehi, Sr. — 26 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers

Anna Luster, Wasatch, Sr. — 60 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers

Goalkeepers

Sydney Rossi, Olympus, Jr. — 81 saves, .476 save percentage

Kate Lewis, Wasatch, Sr. — 144 saves, .573 save percentage

1 of 16 2 of 16 3 of 16 4 of 16 5 of 16 6 of 16 7 of 16 8 of 16 9 of 16 10 of 16 11 of 16 12 of 16 13 of 16 14 of 16 15 of 16 16 of 16

5A Second Team

Forwards

Camree Kenison, Lehi, Jr.

Ellee Scott, Provo, Sr.

Alex Heugly, Brighton, Jr.

Sammi Gallman, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Midfielders

Lauren Ellis, Brighton, Sr.

Jane Harmer, Jordan, Sr.

AnnaLee Wright, Cedar Valley, Jr.

Izzy Gurley, Brighton, Jr.

Grace Szwedko, Highland, Jr.

Kate Lunt, Provo, Sr.

Defenders

Kaylee Harding, Lehi, Sr.

Chantel Reynoso, Payson, Sr.

Allie Parke, Wasatch, So.

Maleah Holloway, Skyline, Jr.

Goalkeepers

Savanna Burnett, Alta, Sr.

Kelsham Stoddard, Highland, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Taylor Byrd, Bonneville, Sr.

Naomi Brice, Bountiful, Jr.

Lizzie Anné, Olympus, So.

Masami Goodick, Olympus, So.

Morgan Jacobson, Payson, Jr.

Lorelai Himle, Skyline, So.

Midfielders

Mackenzie Goode, Wasatch, Jr.

Ava Andreasen, Box Elder, So.

Alexis Atkin, Lehi, Jr.

Elsie Griffin, Maple Mountain, Jr.

Keely Banks, Viewmont, Sr.

Defenders

Samantha Smith, Alta, Sr.

Kayla Wells, Box Elder, So.

Olivia Gause, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Megan Youngberg, Bountiful, Jr.

Goalkeepers

Sofi Burggraf, Box Elder, Sr.

Abby Stringham, Maple Mountain, Jr.