Who will Jazz select at No. 9? Here’s what the mock draft experts think

With less than three weeks to go until the 2023 NBA draft, the latest batch of mock drafts have arrived.

The Utah Jazz pick No. 9, the team’s highest selection since 2014.

Four of the five latest mock drafts feature different selections for the Jazz. Hoops Wire and CBS Sports have the Jazz selecting UCF forward Taylor Hendricks, while NBC Sports has the Jazz picking Kentucky guard Carson Wallace. ESPN has Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino at No. 9, and The Associated Press has the Jazz selecting Arkansas’ Anthony Black.

Indiana Pacers beat writer Scott Agness tweeted that Villanova forward Cam Whitmore is working out with the Utah Jazz next, but Whitmore has moved up draft boards and will likely be selected before Utah’s turn.

Here’s the scouting report on each player.

Carson Wallace

Position: Guard.

School: Kentucky.

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 193 pounds.

What they’re saying: “Wallace appears to be a safe bet to have a long and successful career as an NBA point guard. He’s got the size (6-4), skill set and motor that suggests a very high floor. If his ceiling proves to be higher than expected, he could be a late-lottery steal. Wallace is a disruptive, physical defender and on offense displays an advanced feel for the game with his ball-handling and passing. He isn’t the fastest player but tends to get past defenders due to his timing and strength. Wallace’s 3-point shot will need to improve, but he has a smooth motion and a fairly quick release.” — Chase Hughes, NBC Sports.

Taylor Hendricks

Position: Forward.

School: UCF.

Height/weight: 6-foot-8, 214 pounds.

What they’re saying: “The meteoric rise last season of Santa Clara star Jalen Williams — and his subsequent stellar season as a rookie with OKC — has taught us not to overlook mid-major stars. Hendricks is perhaps the latest example of that, as he starred for UCF last season as a sharpshooting forward who can protect the rim and be a havoc-wreaker on defense.” — Kyle Boone, CBS.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Position: Guard.

School: Indiana.

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 217 pounds.

What they’re saying: “Hood-Schifino is one of the big winners of the measurements and pro day portions of the draft process, as he clearly possesses all-star-level physical tools with his tremendous size, frame and length for a point guard. Players with his caliber of upside tend to rise as we get closer to the draft. Many executives pivot into home run-swing mode at this stage of the lottery, especially teams like the Jazz who have three picks at their disposal and some clear holes to plug in the backcourt.” — Jonathan Givony, ESPN.

Anthony Black

Position: Guard.

School: Arkansas.

Height/weight: 6-foot-7, 210 pounds.

What they’re saying: “The 6-7 guard seems to have endless energy, playing nearly 35 minutes a game to lead the Southeastern Conference and all 20 minutes in a half 19 times. That included 37 minutes on an injured left ankle in the Razorbacks’ NCAA Tournament upset of top-seeded Kansas, when he helped hold expected lottery pick Gradey Dick to seven points.” — Brian Mahoney, Associated Press.