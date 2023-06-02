A new space-themed donut shop is in town — and a look at the best donut shops in Utah

The Utah Donut Show gathers several of the best donut bakers in the Beehive State. This year, a shop which has only been open for two months took home the award for crowd favorite donut — Spudnik Donuts.

Located inside the Heart & Soul Karaoke in Provo, Spudnik Donuts does donuts differently with its special ingredient. Spuds. Yes, spuds as in potatoes. The Deseret News caught up with the shop’s owner, Josh Kunzler, to talk about the store’s donuts.

Kunzler said the shop uses a rotating menu featuring six donuts on the menu; only one of them remains the same — the crowd favorite donut “Little Green Man.”

“Believe me, this donut is to die for. It’s pistachio cream icing with three fresh raspberries on top and a drizzle of white chocolate,” Kunzler said. Like all of the shop’s donuts, it uses potatoes in the dough. He said potatoes are a useful ingredient because they contribute to the longevity of the donut by adding moisture.

That’s not the only way this shop is unique. Instead of opening in the early hours of the morning, the shop opens at 3 p.m. — a decision Kunzler said comes from his upbringing in Oregon. He said while donuts are often seen as a breakfast item in Utah, he was used to donuts being a dessert in Oregon.

Interior of Spudnik Donuts in Provo. Josh Kunzler, Spudnik Donuts

The shop’s interior is space themed. “We love outer space. We love science fiction. We’re kind of weird and obsessive in that way, and that’s just who we are. We love space age,” Kunzler said. He said his family collaborated on the design.

Since its soft opening, the shop has regularly sold out of donuts. The store is located in Provo on 56 W. Center Street.

Best donuts in Utah

There are several other donut shops in Utah which also have great donuts. Here are some of the best donut shops in Utah.

Banbury Cross Donuts

Where it is: 705 S. 700 East, Salt Lake City, and 330 W. Parrish Lane, Suite 100, Centerville.

What to get: Apple fritter, blueberry icing donut, Bavarian cream chocolate donut and the maple bar.

What it’s like: This donut shop is a cross between a traditional bakery and a more modern gourmet donut store. You’ll find the classics here along with some elevated flavors.

Pink Box Donuts

Where it is: 938 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

What to get: Buttermilk bar, raspberry squeeze, banana pudding and mango tango.

What it’s like: Think a bright pink donut shop with donuts you can post pictures of to your Instagram because they’re decadent looking.

Lehi Bakery

Where it is: 172 W. Main Street, Lehi.

What to get: Square donut (glazed), coconut crunch, strawberry fritter and old fashioned.

What it’s like: It’s your ma and pa store with a unique twist — square donuts. It’s a classic bakery that smells like fresh dough and is full of traditional flavors.

Provo Bakery

Where it is: 190 E. 100 North, Provo.

What to get: Apple fritter, glazed donut, maple bar and chocolate bar.

What it’s like: It’s a traditional bakery right by historic Center Street with see-through pastry cases and an assortment of freshly baked donuts.

Fresh Donuts and Deli

Where it is: 2699 S. State Street, South Salt Lake.

What to get: Blueberry glazed, sugar raised, chocolate frosted and apple fritter.

What it’s like: It has a traditional feel with well-made donuts in the flavors people have to come to know and love.

Donut Boy

Where it is: 2194 W. 3500 South, West Valley City.

What to get: Boston cream pie, peach fritter, crumb cake and buttermilk bar.

What it’s like: The store has a diner feel to it and features donuts in the traditional flavors, as well as some others with fluffy frosting.

Cowboy Donuts

Where it is: 102 NW State Street, American Fork.

What to get: Glazed, chocolate frosted, old-fashioned and maple bar.

What it’s like: Known for both kolaches and donuts, Cowboy Donuts’ storefront has rustic red paint and a good mix of traditional donuts with a couple out of the box options.

Schmidt’s Pastry Cottage

Where it is: 1133 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan and 5664 Ss Redwood Road, Taylorsville.

What to get: Bismark, chocolate glazed, old-fashioned and cake donuts.

What it’s like: It’s a cute and quaint restaurant where you can stop by for a nice lunch and get a pastry or donut afterward.