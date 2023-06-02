Former Duke star, Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski will now be coaching in Utah

From 2014-2022, the Utah Jazz were led by former Duke star point guard Quin Snyder, and now another former Blue Devils standout floor general will be the head coach of the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

On Friday, the Stars announced that they have hired Steve Wojciechowski, who played at Duke from 1994-1998, as coach to replace Scott Morrison, whom it has been reported will join Jazz head coach Will Hardy’s staff as an assistant.

More commonly known as “Wojo,” Wojciechowski, 46, should be a familiar name to college basketball fans, although this will be his first foray into coaching in the professional ranks.

From 1999-2014, Wojciechowski served as an assistant at Duke under the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, and then he was named head coach at Marquette.

In seven seasons at Marquette, Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances, although they did not win a game either time.

In all, he tallied a 128-95 record before he was fired in 2021.

Wojciechowski has also been involved with Team USA for a number of years in a few different capacities.

Since getting let go by Marquette, Wojciechowski and his family have lived in Park City, which marked a return to Utah for his wife, Lindsay, a Beehive State native.

“I’m honored and excited to be named the head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars,” Wojciechowski said in the news release. “My family and I have lived in Park City for the last two years, so it is special that this opportunity comes in the place I have grown to love.

“I am looking forward to working with the Jazz and Stars staff to foster an environment of growth and development for the players in the program as we pursue a G League championship. I am eager to get started in preparation for the 2023-24 season.”

The Stars finished the 2022-23 season tied for fourth in the Western Conference with a 20-12 record, securing their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season.

“The goal in our coaching search was to find a teacher with a high basketball acumen who could connect well with our players, and we have found that with Steve,” Stars general manager Marquis Newman said in the news release.

“We are excited to welcome a dynamic coach like Wojo and benefit from his 22 years of experience developing NBA-level talent. We look forward to having him lead our team and continue to develop the Stars program as a tool for our young players in the Utah Jazz organization.”

