Trial date set for Chad Daybell

A trial date has been set for Chad Daybell, the Idaho man who prosecutors say conspired with Lori Vallow Daybell to murder her children, and his wife.

According to a notice filed by Judge Steven Boyce on Friday, the trial will start on April 1, 2024 in Ada County, where the weekslong trial for Lori Vallow Daybell took place just weeks ago.

Related Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murder

Daybell is charged with three counts of conspiracy and three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Tammy Daybell, and Lori Vallow Daybell’s two children — 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud.

The search for the missing children and the investigation into their deaths after their bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho has captured worldwide attention.

Daybell has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

He and Lori Vallow Daybell — who were married on a beach in Hawaii shortly after Tammy Daybell died and as authorities pressed for details on the location of the children — were indicted by a grand jury together in May 2021. On May 12, Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection to the deaths.

She is also charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the attempted shooting of her niece’s former husband, Brandon Boudreaux, and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

According to the notice in Chad Daybell’s case, discovery must be completed by Feb. 1, 2024, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22. The trial is expected to end on May 31.

