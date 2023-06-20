Utah State gets commitment from Maryland transfer guard Ian Martinez, who once played at Utah

Utah State basketball has been busy working the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, adding talent to replace a slew of transfer departures after Ryan Odom left as head coach.

The latest transfer addition for USU, though, has a connection to Utah — he was once a Ute.

Ian Martinez has reportedly committed to Utah State, as first reported by On3’s Joe Tipton. He has spent the past two seasons playing at Maryland after starting his college career at Utah.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard, rated a four-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals out of JSerra Catholic School in California, played his first college season at Utah in 2020-21.

That season, he averaged 15.8 minutes, 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, then transferred to Maryland following Larry Krystkowiak’s dismissal as the Utes’ coach.

In his first season at Maryland, Martinez averaged 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

He made his most significant contributions as a junior last season, playing 17.8 minutes per game and averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting a career-best 40.3% from 3-point range.

Martinez, who entered the transfer portal in May, was expected to compete for a starting role for the Terrapins next season.

Martinez is the eighth transfer brought in this offseason by new Aggies head coach Danny Sprinkle.