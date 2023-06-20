Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

BYU women’s basketball gets commitment from Top 50 recruit Delaney Gibb

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE BYU women’s basketball gets commitment from Top 50 recruit Delaney Gibb
BYU women’s basketball head coach Amber Whiting talks to players during a timeout as the BYU Cougars play the Rice Owls in a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

BYU women’s basketball head coach Amber Whiting talks to players during a timeout as the BYU Cougars play the Rice Owls in a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars women’s basketball program got a significant win on the recruiting trail Tuesday night, as Delaney Gibb, ranked by ESPN as the 48th-best prospect in the Class of 2024, announced her commitment.

Gibb made her announcement at a gathering, video of which she posted on social media.

Listed by ESPN as a 5-foot-10 point guard, Gibb hails from Raymond, Alberta, Canada, and has experience playing for junior national teams.

She also has Utah ties, as she played her freshman season at Timpview High near the BYU campus, and indications are that she will return to play there her senior season.

Gibb also had interest from some of the top programs in the country, as she posted on social media in the last year that she took visits to Utah, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Gonzaga.

Gibb is the second ESPN Top 50 BYU has landed since Amber Whiting became head coach in May of last year.

This fall, Whiting’s daughter Amari will be a freshman for the Cougars after being ranked by ESPN as the 33rd-best prospect in the Class of 2023.

Next Up In BYU sports
Zach Wilson on his star-crossed NFL career, his love interest, his golf game, and more
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
Former BYU cornerback Corby Eason living the dream as a junior high principal
Beloved youth coach Mike Wilson is much more than just Zach Wilson’s proud dad
BYU football: Four-star linebacker Harrison Taggart on his decision to transfer from Oregon to BYU
Andy Reid calls his wedding ring ‘my Super Bowl ring’