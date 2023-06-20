BYU women’s basketball gets commitment from Top 50 recruit Delaney Gibb

The BYU Cougars women’s basketball program got a significant win on the recruiting trail Tuesday night, as Delaney Gibb, ranked by ESPN as the 48th-best prospect in the Class of 2024, announced her commitment.

Gibb made her announcement at a gathering, video of which she posted on social media.

Listed by ESPN as a 5-foot-10 point guard, Gibb hails from Raymond, Alberta, Canada, and has experience playing for junior national teams.

She also has Utah ties, as she played her freshman season at Timpview High near the BYU campus, and indications are that she will return to play there her senior season.

2024 WBB prospect Delaney Gibb, 5-10 PG, Timpview HS (Provo, UT), has announced her commitment to BYU; her hometown is Raymond, Alberta — Raoul (@Raoul_000) June 21, 2023

Gibb also had interest from some of the top programs in the country, as she posted on social media in the last year that she took visits to Utah, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Gonzaga.

Gibb is the second ESPN Top 50 BYU has landed since Amber Whiting became head coach in May of last year.

This fall, Whiting’s daughter Amari will be a freshman for the Cougars after being ranked by ESPN as the 33rd-best prospect in the Class of 2023.