Former BYU star Ashley Hatch left off United States World Cup roster

The United States roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held later this summer was released Wednesday morning, and former BYU Cougars star Ashley Hatch was arguably the biggest snub.

It was somewhat expected, as the talk in recent weeks has been that Hatch would not be among the forwards selected by head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

That is despite Hatch’s strong play in the National Women’s Soccer League for the Washington Spirit over the past several years, as well as recent play for the U.S. national squad.

In 2021, she led the NWSL in goals with 11 and is tied for third so far this season with six.

The forwards selected for the team are as follows:

Alex Morgan.

Megan Rapinoe.

Trinity Rodman.

Sophia Smith.

Alyssa Thompson.

Lynn Williams.

Former Utah Royals FC defender Kelley O’Hara is on the roster, while former URFC defender Becky Sauerbrunn and forward Christen Press will miss the tournament because of injury.

The Women’s World Cup will be held from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The United States won the 2019 World Cup in France, its fourth victory out of the eight Women’s World Cups that have been held.

This year, the United States will be aiming for its third straight win after not winning the previous three tournaments.

