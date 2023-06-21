Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts on July 4

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Krispy Kreme will give away free doughnuts.

In a press release, Krispy Kreme said guests who wear red, white and blue can get a free original glazed doughnut on July 4 at participating stores. The original glazed doughnut is a soft doughnut with a sugary glaze on top.

The chain is famous for its original glazed doughnuts as well as the hot light — a light that tells you when the doughnuts are hot and ready.

To get a free doughnut on July 4, wear red, white and blue, and show up to a participating Krispy Kreme location near you.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is offering limited edition doughnuts starting on Wednesday. These doughnuts include a red velvet sparkler doughnut (red velvet cake with cream cheese icing), a freedom flag doughnut (an original glazed doughnut dipped in red icing with sprinkles) and an apple pie doughnut (an unglazed shell with apple cinnamon filling topped with caramel icing and a graham cracker crumb).

Both the red velvet sparkler doughnut and the freedom flag doughnut are decorated in Fourth of July fashion.

These doughnuts can be purchased individually or they can come as part of a dozen doughnuts. Additionally, at some grocery stores like Walmart or Kroger, a six-pack of these Fourth of July doughnuts may be available for a limited time.

Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the press release, “Family, friends, food, fireworks … the Fourth of July is so much fun, and our new Stars and Stripes doughnuts will let sweetness ring at any gathering — from backyard barbecues to lined sidewalks at neighborhood and community parades across the land.”

