How to watch the 2023 NBA draft

The most anticipated night of the NBA offseason is here.

Sixty picks will be made on Thursday night, welcoming the next generation of NBA talent to the league.

The Utah Jazz have pick Nos. 9, 14 and 28 in the first round of the draft. The No. 9 pick is the team’s highest selection since 2014 as the Jazz look to build around Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

We know one thing: 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama — the most heralded prospect since LeBron James — will go to the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick.

The top nine appears to be in flux after that.

Here’s how you can watch the 2023 NBA draft, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

2023 NBA draft

Start time: 6 p.m. MST.

TV: ABC and ESPN. ABC will air the first round only, while ESPN will air both rounds.

Livestream: ESPN+, Watchespn.com,