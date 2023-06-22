Facebook Twitter
Live coverage of the 2023 NBA draft

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Live coverage of the 2023 NBA draft
Boulogne-Levallois’ Victor Wembanyama stands on the court during the playoffs of the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Monaco at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

AP

The much-anticipated 2023 NBA draft has arrived, with the proceedings set to take place Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. MT.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is all but certain to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but after that there are plenty of unknowns.

The Utah Jazz are primed to have a busy evening, as they enter the draft holding the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 picks in the first round of the two-round draft.

Follow along here for regular updates as the draft unfolds.

Draft order:

  1. San Antonio Spurse
  2. Charlotte Hornets
  3. Portland Trail Blazers
  4. Houston Rockets
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Orlando Magic
  7. Indiana Pacers
  8. Washington Wizards
  9. Utah Jazz
  10. Dallas Mavericks
  11. Orlando Magic
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder
  13. Toronto Raptors
  14. New Orleans Pelicans
  15. Atlanta Hawks
  16. Utah Jazz
  17. Los Angeles Lakers
  18. Miami Heat
  19. Golden State Warriors
  20. Houston Rockets
  21. Brooklyn Nets
  22. Brooklyn Nets
  23. Portland Trail Blazers
  24. Sacramento Kings
  25. Boston Celtics
  26. Indiana Pacers
  27. Charlotte Hornets
  28. Utah Jazz
  29. Denver Nuggets
  30. LA Clippers
