Live coverage of the 2023 NBA draft

The much-anticipated 2023 NBA draft has arrived, with the proceedings set to take place Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. MT.
French phenom Victor Wembanyama is all but certain to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but after that there are plenty of unknowns.
The Utah Jazz are primed to have a busy evening, as they enter the draft holding the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 picks in the first round of the two-round draft.
Follow along here for regular updates as the draft unfolds.
Draft order:
- San Antonio Spurse
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Houston Rockets
- Detroit Pistons
- Orlando Magic
- Indiana Pacers
- Washington Wizards
- Utah Jazz
- Dallas Mavericks
- Orlando Magic
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Toronto Raptors
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Atlanta Hawks
- Utah Jazz
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Miami Heat
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Brooklyn Nets
- Brooklyn Nets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- Boston Celtics
- Indiana Pacers
- Charlotte Hornets
- Utah Jazz
- Denver Nuggets
- LA Clippers