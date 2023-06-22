Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz select Taylor Hendricks with No. 9 pick of 2023 NBA draft

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks (25) pushes the ball up the court

Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks (25) pushes the ball up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP

The pick is in.

The Utah Jazz have selected UCF forward Taylor Hendricks with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

In his freshman season at UCF, the 6-foot-8, 214 pound Hendricks averaged 15.1 points, 7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals.

He shot nearly 48% from the field and nearly 40% from 3-point range, showing good efficiency, and was a good defender while showing off his athleticism throughout the season.

“I feel like first and foremost, my effort. The effort that I give on the offensive end and the defensive end,” Hendricks said on ESPN when ask about what he brings to the Jazz. “My shooting ability, my ability to block shots and guard different positions and the ability to fit in with a lot of different lineups.”

Hendricks was the only player in the NCAA this season to make 60 or more 3-pointers, record 55 or more blocks and dunk the ball 35 or more times, per UCF.

Related

ESPN’s JJ Redick highlighted Hendricks’ defensive prowess and his 3-and-D ability.

“He’s a phenomenal pick at this spot for the Utah Jazz,” Redick said.

Utah has two selections remaining in the first round — picks No. 16 and No. 28.

