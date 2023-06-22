Utah Jazz select Keyonte George with No. 16 pick of 2023 NBA draft

With their first pick of the 2023 draft, the Utah Jazz went big with forward Taylor Hendricks at No. 9 overall.

With their second, they addressed their need for a guard by selecting Baylor’s Keyonte George, who is a Texas native.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, George was an elite recruit coming out of high school and played one season at Baylor, where he averaged 15.3 points per game.

He is known for his shotmaking ability, although he shot just 34% from behind the 3-point line for Baylor, which caused his draft stock to slip some compared to where he was projected a few months ago.

In recent days, there had been chatter that the Jazz were highly interested in selecting George.

The Jazz still also own the 28th pick of Thursday’s draft.