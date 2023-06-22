Utah Jazz select Brice Sensabaugh with No. 28 pick of 2023 NBA draft

The Utah Jazz made their third pick of Thursday night’s NBA draft first round, adding Ohio State guard Brice Sensabaugh to the selections of UCF forward Taylor Hendricks and Baylor guard Keyonte George.

A 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward, Sensabaugh was a scorer at Ohio State, averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Jazz take another shotmaker in this draft.

“I think he’s one of the best shooters in this draft,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said. “Midrange, he can get his own ... he was born to score.”

Sensabaugh’s season ended early with a knee injury in the Big Ten tournament, and his defense can be improved.

Barring a trade into the second round, the Jazz’s night at the 2023 NBA draft is over.