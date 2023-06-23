Sen. Mike Lee calls Dobbs ‘a turning point’ during a speech on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision

In a speech on the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Mike Lee commemorated the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which handed power back to the states over abortion policy.

Lee, a Republican from Utah, has defended the Dobbs v. Jackson decision and the justices who wrote it. In his speech, he said the Dobbs decision was “a turning point.”

“Now we’re positioned to acknowledge that every life from conception to natural birth deserves our protection, and our compassion and our care, and yes, in some states, they’re going to do that differently than others,” he said.

He said the Dobbs decision restored “sanity and compassion to the laws that guide our nation.”

Lee also signed on to a resolution sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, that celebrates the Dobbs anniversary and the “millions of lives that will be saved as a result of the ruling in Dobbs.”

It also says the Senate “commits to supporting families, including new and expectant mothers and their children; and ... commits to proclaiming the humanity of the unborn, consistent with the findings of modern science and the unswerving demands of justice.”

Lee clerked for Justice Samuel Alito, the lead author of the Dobbs decision. When a draft of the decision was leaked last year to the press, Lee wrote in the Deseret News that the leak was an “attack” on the court.

“A leak of this nature has never happened before,” he wrote. “It is a threat to the free flow of information and ideas within the Supreme Court. It is also a threat to the trust that justices share with their colleagues and the clerks who allow the court’s oppressive workload to churn forward.”

He also has spoken out about threats of violence and harassment toward the justices who signed on to the decision, asking Attorney General Merrick Garland at a hearing earlier this year why he hadn’t done more to protect the justices, particularly in light of an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He also pressed Garland about attacks on Catholic churches and pregnancy resource centers in the wake of the decision.

Garland said attacking the pregnancy resource centers was a “horrible thing to do.”

