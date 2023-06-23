Tabernacle Choir delays ‘Music and the Spoken Word’ in Spanish launch

The new “Music and the Spoken Word” in Spanish launch is delayed due to cases of COVID-19 among some members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s following its tour to Mexico.

The launch will be a “historic moment” that marks a weekly performance in Spanish for Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide, the choir said in a statement.

From June 13-19, the choir toured and performed several concerts in Mexico City, which thousands could attend in person or watch online.

Soon after arriving in the country, some members tested positive for COVID-19 but were isolated and treated by medical staff that travels with the group, said Kelly Smoot, a choir spokesperson. Other choir members suffered from travel-related gastrointestinal illnesses.

“To allow the choir the opportunity to rest and recover, and to prevent the further spread of any illness, the Choir has canceled this week’s rehearsal and Sunday’s live taping of ‘Music and the Spoken Word,’” Smoot said. “This week’s television and radio broadcast was recorded in Mexico and will be aired as planned.”

The recording made in Mexico will be broadcast online Sunday at 9:30 a.m. MDT on the choir’s YouTube channel. The public is invited to the Tabernacle to watch the broadcast. More ways to watch and listen can be found on the choir’s website.

What Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square concerts are coming up?

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will perform in two summer concerts on July 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. MDT at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The concerts will include songs from the tour in Mexico and “unite people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.” Guest artists will include Alex Melecio, a well-known Mexican singer, and Adassa, from the movie “Encanto,” who both toured with the choir to Mexico.

The choir released a video in preparation for the Mexico tour which features the sound and experience that will be displayed at the summer concerts.

Tickets to attend in person are free and available online. The concerts will also be streamed on Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. on the choir’s YouTube channel and BYUtv.