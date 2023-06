High school boys lacrosse: Deseret News 2023 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of Year

Blake Franckowiak, Corner Canyon, Attack, Sr.

Led Corner Canyon to a third straight 6A state championship with 70 goals, 61 assists, 58 ground balls and 36 caused turnovers.

1 of 19 2 of 19 3 of 19 4 of 19 5 of 19 6 of 19 7 of 19 8 of 19 9 of 19 10 of 19 11 of 19 12 of 19 13 of 19 14 of 19 15 of 19 16 of 19 17 of 19 18 of 19 19 of 19

6A First Team

Attack

Davis Searle, Fremont, Jr. — 76 goals, 85 assists, 44 ground balls, 20 caused turnovers.

Hunter Hernandez, Westlake, Sr. —

Tate Fisher, American Fork, Sr. — 58 goals, 48 ground balls.

Carson Isaacson, Fremont, Jr. — 73 goals, 41 assists, 25 ground balls, 12 caused turnovers.

Midfield

Boston Rhees, Fremont, Sr. — 60 goals, 36 assists, 31 ground balls, 13 caused turnovers.

Jacob Osborn, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 55 goals, 34 assists, 26 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers.

Nick Anderson, Bingham, Sr. — 53 goals, 22 assists, 41 ground balls.

Porter Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 29 goals, 10 assists, 29 ground balls.

Long stick midfield

Ben Brand, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 30 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers.

Noah Braegger, Syracuse, Sr. — 12 goals, 112 ground balls, 64 caused turnovers.

Short stick midfield

Seth Dahl, Lone Peak, Sr. —

Face-off specialist

Tommy Bodell, Westlake, Jr. —

Defense

Jack Baird, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 66 ground balls, 52 caused turnovers.

Ed Card, American Fork, Sr. — 46 ground balls, 44 takeaways.

Lincoln Hanks, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 45 ground balls, 33 caused turnovers.

Dallin Larsen, Farmington, Sr. — 49 ground balls, 29 takeaways.

Goalie

Mitchell Phippen, Corner Canyon, Jr. — 131 saves, 65.1 save percentage.

Asher Deputy, Herriman, Sr. —

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

6A Second Team

Attack

Emmett Rice, Davis, Sr.

Gavin Gann, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Parker Sorensen, Herriman, So.

Mason Hepworth, Farmington, Sr.

Midfield

Hudson Dugger, Clearfield, Sr.

Tyler Denney, Lone Peak, Sr.

Pierce Brinton, Weber, Jr.

Kaydin Berry, Fremont, So.

Long stick midfield

Luke Brossard, Lone Peak, Sr.

Emerson Bell, Davis, Sr.

Short stick midfield

Sam Broman, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Tyler Jacobs, Farmington, Jr.

Defense

Zach Harden, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Jordan Whitney, Bingham, Sr.

Dante Coats, Farmington, Jr.

Ethan Genessy, American Fork, Sr.

Goalie

Hunter Keller, Davis, Jr.

Leif Erickson, Farmington, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Attack

Logan Tucker, Lone Peak, Sr.

Curtis Carlson, Bingham, Jr.

Chaz Mooney, American Fork, Jr.

Gage Wright, Roy, So.

Midfield

JT Rigby, Mountain Ridge, Fr.

Nick Johnson, Davis, Jr.

Lucas Abbott, Copper Hills, Sr.

Luke Squire, American Fork, Jr.

Long stick midfield

Dixon Davis, Copper Hills, Sr.

Evan Clarke, Fremont, Fr.

Short stick midfield

Deuce Wright, Davis, Jr.

Gavin Alldredge, Bingham, Jr.

Face-off specialist

Parker Nielson, Bingham, Jr.

Zane Johansen, Riverton, Jr.

Defense

Jaxon Reynolds, Davis, Sr.

Jackson Rust, Davis, Jr.

James Hall, West Jordan, Sr.

Chandler Smith, Herriman, Jr.

Goalie

Daniel Goold, American Fork, Sr.

James Southworth, Bingham, Sr.