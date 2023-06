High school boys lacrosse: Deseret News 2023 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Lacrosse

Chase Beyer, Park City, Attack, Sr.

Led Park City to the 5A state championship as finished with 69 goals, 37 assists and 71 ground balls.

5A Player of Year

Berkley Horoba, Alta, Attack, Sr.

Led Alta to 14 wins and a quarterfinal appearance with 70 goals, 83 assists, 65 ground balls and 30 caused turnovers.

5A First Team

Attack

Charlie Droitsch, Olympus, Jr. — 55 goals, 31 assists, 40 ground balls.

Donovan Wismer, Brighton, Jr. — 28 goals, 30 assists, 36 ground balls.

Deacon Mearian, Alta, Sr. — 29 assists, 31 ground balls.

Andrew Clayton, Olympus, Jr. — 58 goals, 33 assists, 40 ground balls.

Midfield

Gage Phippen, Olympus, Sr. — 65 goals, 26 assists, 70 ground balls.

Ethan Hartsfield, Olympus, Sr. — 40 goals, 32 assists, 59 ground balls.

Riley Mulholland, Park City, Sr. — 54 goals, 19 assists.

Casey Blackham, Alta, Sr. — 44 goals, 11 assists, 28 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers.

Long stick midfield

Sam Smith, Olympus, Jr. — 109 ground balls, 49 takeaways.

Bowen England, Brighton, Sr. — 102 ground balls, 48 takeaway.

Short stick midfield

Trey Beichner, Park City, Jr. — 23 ground balls.

Face-off specialist

Jack McHenry, Park City, Sr. — 81% face-off win percentage.

Defense

Grey Petersen, Olympus, Jr. — 35 ground balls, 28 takeaways.

Andrew Parry, Alta, Jr. — 15 assists, 67 ground balls, 62 caused turnovers.

Jake Johanson, Brighton, Sr. — 38 ground balls, 24 takeaways.

Ethan Salmon, Brighton, Jr. — 36 ground balls, 34 takeaways.

Goalie

Isaac Hanson, Brighton, Sr. — 120 saves, 59.7 save percentage.

Jack Nixon, East, Jr. — 292 Saves, 68.8 save percentage, 26 ground balls.

5A Second Team

Attack

James Bauer, Timpview, So.

Gabe Carrera, Brighton, Fr.

Kevin Clinger, Highland, So.

Cole Lent, Wasatch, Jr.

Midfield

Conner Osborne, Wasatch, Sr.

Mason Egan, Alta, Sr.

Grayson Harris, Brighton, Jr.

Bridger Dastrup, Cedar Valley, So.

Long stick midfield

Drew Tanner, Alta, Jr.

Tripp Hopkins, Park City, Jr.

Short stick midfield

Tommy Hansen, Brighton, Jr.

Face-off specialist

Josh Updike, Alta, Sr.

Defense

Elliot Peterson, Olympus, Jr.

Jett Cherry, Wasatch, Sr.

Grant Rice, Timpview, So.

Garrett Hebert, Park City, Jr.

Goalie

Harley Kenney, Alta, Sr.

Freeman Miyasaki, Cedar Valley, Jr.

5A Honorable Mention

Attack

Braxton Horoba, Alta, So.

Tyson Mauri, Viewmont, Sr.

Max Skousen, Northridge, Jr.

Tate Terry, Bountiful, Jr.

Porter Kraft, Maple Mountain, So.

Midfield

Aiden Rawle, Timpview, Sr.

Peter Freedman, East, Jr.

Beckett Wolf, Park City, Sr.

Kaden Powell, Bonneville, Jr.

Max Sundet, Maple Mountain, Jr.

Long stick midfield

Parker Darrington, Salem Hills, Sr.

Adam Mabey, Bountiful, Sr.

Short stick midfield

Ben Johnson, Alta, Jr.

Sam Stevenson, Bountiful, Sr.

Face-off specialist

Aidan Gomm, Box Elder, Jr.

Aiden Hardy, Payson, Jr.

Defense

Ian Smith, Alta, Sr.

Ben Burbidge, Olympus, Jr.

Brigham Morrison, Bountiful, Jr.

Porter Boyce, Brighton, Sr.

Deilen Westbroek, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Cael Cabreros, Spanish Fork, So.

Goalie

Anton Goodick, Skyline, Jr.

Callum Dibble, Northridge, Jr.