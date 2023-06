High school boys lacrosse: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of Year

Sean Tempest, Sky View, Sr.

Led Sky View to the top regular season seed as he recorded 64 goals, 18 assists and 41 ground balls.

4A First Team

Attack

Myles Nielson, Bear River, Sr. — 59 goals, 10 assists, 52 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers.

Jack Jenson, Ridgeline, Fr. — 38 goals, 22 assists, 43 ground balls.

Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 60 goals, 18 assists, 46 ground balls, 22 caused turnovers.

Lance Ebner, Juan Diego, Sr. — 33 goals, 14 assists, 32 ground balls.

Midfield

Myles Walkingshaw, Waterford, So. — 35 goals, 18 assists, 47 ground balls.

Easton Ballard, Sky View, Jr. — 48 goals, 19 assists, 61 ground balls.

Spencer Gerber, Green Canyon, Sr. — 13 goals, 6 assists, 55 ground balls.

Freddy Gowski, Judge Memorial, Fr. — 20 goals, 21 assists, 41 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers.

Long stick midfield

Jacob Anderson, Juan Diego, Sr. — 162 ground balls, 85 takeaways.

Jackson Landon, Green Canyon, Sr. — 105 ground balls, 23 takeaways.

Short stick midfield

Carter Stembridge, Green Canyon, Jr. — 12 ground balls, takeaways.

Face-off specialist

Parley Thacker, Sky View, Jr. — 105 ground balls, 63% face off.

Defense

Jose Funes, Juan Diego, Sr. — 60 ground balls, 36 takeaways.

Fierce Miller, Bear River, Sr. — 133 ground Balls, 64 caused turnovers.

Koji Schwartz, Sky View, Sr. — 72 ground balls, 36 takeaways.

Austin Baber, Waterford, So. — 39 ground balls, 14 takeaways.

Goalie

Jake Spackman, Sky View, Sr. — 60.9 save percentage, 6.9 GAA.

Austin Lund, Juan Diego, Jr. — 212 saves, 63.0 save percentage.

4A Second Team

Attack

Sean Jerome, Judge Memorial, Fr.

Tucker Sampson, Green Canyon, Sr.

Gage Leishman, Sky View, Sr.

Conner Dockery, Green Canyon, Sr.

Midfield

Aidan Wigton, Juan Diego, Jr.

Jayce Paterakis, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Kash Avery, Bear River, So.

Will Yarrish, Judge Memorial, Jr.

Long stick midfield

Ben Beaudry, Judge Memorial, Fr.

Tanner Low, Sky View, Sr.

Short stick midfield

Avyn Gore, Ridgeline, Jr.

Face-off specialist

Weston Eder, Juan Diego, Jr.

Defense

Dylan Krannich, Judge Memorial, Fr.

Brody Sawyer, Sky View, Jr.

Will Conley, Juan Diego, So.

Cash Whatley, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Goalie

Ben Orduno, Ridgeline, Jr.

Grant Carroll, Waterford, Sr.