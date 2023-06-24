Celeste Maloy wins Utah Republican convention, advances in effort to replace Rep. Chris Stewart

In a surprise win, delegates at the Utah Republican Party’s nominating convention Saturday selected Celeste Maloy as the party’s nominee for the 2nd Congressional District’s special election to replace retiring Rep. Chris Stewart.

Maloy, who was the chief legal counsel in Stewart’s Washington, D.C., office before resigning to run, was endorsed by Stewart and by former Congressman Rob Bishop, which helped her get ahead of some of the other, better known candidates.

Maloy won in the fifth round of voting. She trailed former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, who was considered a favorite to win the nomination, by at least four points in the first four rounds of voting. That all changed when former Utah GOP vice chairman and 3rd place candidate Jordan Hess endorsed Maloy after he was eliminated in the the fourth round, leading to a raucous standing ovation from many in the audience.

From the first round of voting, Maloy had a surprisingly good showing for being relatively unknown before the special election, receiving 24.1% of delegate votes to Hughes’ 28.5%.

The gap widened during subsequent rounds of voting as many delegates switched their votes from candidates who were eliminated to Hughes, whose 15 years in the statehouse, including three as speaker, and a 2020 gubernatorial bid gave him high name recognition.

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Celeste Maloy speaks after winning the nomination during the Utah Republican Party’s special election at Delta High School in Delta on June 24, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

However, after Maloy reminded the delegates of her endorsement from Stewart, and after she received the backing of Hess — seen as one of the more conservative candidates given his work as Sen. Mike Lee’s campaign manager and at the Heritage Foundation — Maloy surpassed Hughes in the fifth round of voting, winning the party’s nomination with 52.1% of the vote compared to Hughes’ 47.9%.

The convention was held in the Delta High School gym and was hosted by the Utah Republican Party. Nearly 80% of the 947 2nd Congressional District delegates attended the event, significantly more than the number who attended the party’s organizing convention two months ago.

Unlike regular GOP nominating conventions, in which two candidates may advance to a primary election, state statute requires that only one candidate emerge from party conventions during a special election. This resulted in the party changing its bylaws to allow for a winner to emerge once a candidate received a majority of the vote.

The impact of this rule change is far reaching. For the past few elections, candidates have had the option to gather signatures — they need 7,000 in the case of congressional elections — to have their names placed on a primary ballot. However, given the compressed timeline of a special election it is uncertain whether candidates will be able to secure the necessary votes before the July 5 deadline in order to challenge Maloy in the GOP primary election.

“If there is no primary she will be the candidate from the GOP nominating convention” in the general election, Rob Axson, state Republican Party chairman, said.

The candidates who may collect enough signatures to challenge Maloy in the primary are Becky Edwards, who was a state lawmaker for 10 years and challenged Lee for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary last year, and Bruce Hough, who serves on the Republican National Committee and is the cofounder of Nutraceutical Corporation and served two terms as state party chairman.

Two other candidates kept open the option to collect signatures when they filed with the state, Scott Allen Hatfield and Scott Reber — who said at the convention he would not exercise the option to gather signatures.

After her win, Maloy looked happy but surprised.

“The feeling is completely surreal,” she told the Deseret News. “It’s been a short race, a really fast race. I’ve worked hard, I’ve called delegates. I’ve put in the work and they responded to it.”

Maloy said her pitch to the delegates was, “I want to represent you. I’m going to go work for you. I am CD2 and I’m not going to forget that.”

