House-sized asteroid to pass Earth Sunday June 25

Viewers around the world can tune in to watch an asteroid the size of a house fly past Earth on Sunday, June 25. NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) approximates Asteroid 2023 MU2’s measurements to be between 3.9 and 8.6 m, or 13 and 29 feet.

Despite its size, the asteroid will not be a danger to Earth. It will pass Earth from a distance of 134,000 miles away, per Space.com. The larger an asteroid gets, the less likely a collision with Earth gets.

Smaller asteroids, Robert Lea writes, often burn up in Earth’s atmosphere before making impact or causing any damage.

The asteroid was discovered just over a week ago on June 16 and the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center confirmed its existence on June 22.

According to Yahoo, the asteroid will be closest to Earth at 7:19 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. While it will likely be difficult to spot with the naked eye alone, astronomer Gianluca Masi’s Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the asteroid’s path for the public.

Viewers can watch here on the VTP website or their Youtube channel. Youtube viewers can tune in beginning at 7 p.m. E.T. on June 25.