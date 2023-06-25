Utah ranked in top 10 states for hiking

A new analysis ranked the top states in America for hiking, and Utah placed in the top 10.

There were five factors that went into the analysis by travel experts at Why This Place in determining which state was the best for hiking.

Connecticut claimed the top spot with a Hiking Index Score of 73.98 out of 100, while Massachusetts ranked No. 2 and Hawaii was No. 3.

“This data offers a fascinating insight into the best destinations in the U.S. for lovers of the great outdoors,” a Why This Place spokesperson shared with Deseret News.

The five factors the travel experts analyzed include:



Number of hiking trails relative to state area. Number of waterfalls relative to state area. Percentage of the state covered by national and state parks. Average yearly temperature. Average yearly rainfall.

The spokesperson advised considering multiple factors when deciding on a hiking destination.

“When planning a trip, it is important to consider other factors that can greatly impact the quality of your journey,” the spokesperson said. “Climate and the presence of natural landmarks are just as vital to a successful hiking trip, so taking these elements into account, ensures visitors are able to enjoy a well-rounded experience.”

Utah ranked No. 9, offering 87 hiking trails per 1,000 square miles, and it is listed with the third-lowest annual rainfall.

The Angel’s Landing hike in Zion National Park offers stunning vistas. This photo was from May 28, 2016. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

According to a study by ParkSleepFly that analyzed which states have the most hidden gems, Utah has a total of 3,108 tourist attractions with 217 hidden gems. A hidden gem was quantified by the number of attractions on Tripadviser and by the number of global Google searches and given a score out of 10.

Most Googled hikes in the US in June

Why This Place analyzed the factors that make up for a good hike. Thrillist took to Google to gauge interest. Thrillist reported that the top hikes searched on Google in June include:



Saddle Mountain — Saddle Mountain State Natural Area, Oregon. Dungeness Spit — Sequim, Washington. Griffith Observatory — Los Angeles, California. Manitou Incline — The Incline, Colorado. Lake 22 — Granite Falls, Washington.

What are the top 10 states for hiking in 2023?

Here’s the list of the top 10 states, according to Why This State, considering the five factors.

