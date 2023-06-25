Facebook Twitter
Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 
Utah football gets commitment from 2-way athlete Hunter Andrews of Texas

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah players run onto the field ahead of a game against USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Utah football got a commitment from Texas two-way athlete Hunter Andrews.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah football added another verbal commitment to its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday.

Texas two-way athlete Hunter Andrews announced on social media he will join Kyle Whittingham’s program, becoming the latest to commit to Utah.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder plays both running back and linebacker for Magnolia High. He went on an official visit to Utah on June 16.

The Utes offered Andrews in mid-May as his recruitment was heating up, and he holds scholarship offers from several other Power Five schools, including Northwestern, Nebraska, Stanford, California and Houston, according to 247 Sports.

During his junior season, Andrews ran for 921 yards and 10 touchdowns for Magnolia, according to MaxPreps.

Andrews, though, has been offered as a linebacker, according to 247 Sports’ Steve Bartle, adding a fourth defensive commit to next year’s class for the Utes. He joins JUCO defensive lineman Vili Taufatofoa, safety Jeilani Davis and defensive lineman Isaia Faga.

Andrews is the first player to commit to Utah since four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced he is committed to the Utes.

