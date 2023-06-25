BYU football receives commitment from American Fork’s Jett Nelson

BYU football’s latest commitment to its 2024 recruiting class comes from in-state.

American Fork High wide receiver/tight end Jett Nelson announced Sunday that he is committed to Kalani Sitake’s program. He took an official visit to BYU over the weekend.

COMMITTED! After a great weekend down at BYU and a great conversation with @kalanifsitake @fsitake I’ve officially committed to play football at BYU. Thanks to all my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me get here! @cavemanfootball @stroformance @AlphaRecruits15 pic.twitter.com/3Qa6n8ZunV — Jett Nelson (@JettNelson14) June 25, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Nelson is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 35 prospect from the state of Utah by 247 Sports.

Nelson caught 24 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps.

He the seventh commit to BYU’s 2024 class and joins another receiving talent, four-star tight end Ryner Swanson of California, who committed to the Cougars earlier this month.

American Fork has been a solid source for BYU to find receiving talent in recent years. The Cougars currently have three wide receivers on their roster who were Cavemen, including Chase Roberts, Devin Downing and Tanner Holden.

