Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 
BYU football receives commitment from American Fork’s Jett Nelson

The three-star receiving talent visited the school over the weekend

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU football received a commitment from American Fork High’s Jett Nelson.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU football’s latest commitment to its 2024 recruiting class comes from in-state.

American Fork High wide receiver/tight end Jett Nelson announced Sunday that he is committed to Kalani Sitake’s program. He took an official visit to BYU over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Nelson is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 35 prospect from the state of Utah by 247 Sports.

Nelson caught 24 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps.

He the seventh commit to BYU’s 2024 class and joins another receiving talent, four-star tight end Ryner Swanson of California, who committed to the Cougars earlier this month.

American Fork has been a solid source for BYU to find receiving talent in recent years. The Cougars currently have three wide receivers on their roster who were Cavemen, including Chase Roberts, Devin Downing and Tanner Holden.

