Here are all the books you should add to your summer reading list for summer 2023

Ah, summer. The kids are out of school, vacations are planned and swimsuits are laying at the ready.

Maybe you’ll be spending your summer lazing around at the beach. Or maybe you, like me, will be sequestering yourself in the comfort of your AC-regulated home to escape the summer heat. Either way, one thing’s certain: you’ll probably have more time on your hands.

You could spend your lazy summer days watching Netflix. Or you could finally make a dent in your 2023 reading goals. Now’s the perfect time to get some serious summer reading done. But where to begin?

From thrilling mysteries to sweet romances, there are a lot of options out there. Here are some suggestion for you to finally get started on your summer reading this year.

What should you read in summer 2023?

Drama books

If you’re looking for good, old-fashioned, petticoat-ruffling drama, why not go back to the classics? Look no further than “Wuthering Heights,” written by Emily Brontë of the famous Brontë sisters.

The novel follows Heathcliff, the brooding foster son of West York’s Earnshaw family, as he falls for Cathy, who’s a class above him. His relationship with Cathy proves to be ill-fated and Heathcliff devotes his life to ruining her family.

Untamed, expansive and bare, “The Great Alone” follows former prisoner of war Ernt Allbright after he returns from the Vietnam War. Looking for a change, Ernt moves his family to Alaska, including 13-year-old daughter Leni and wife Cora. The novel follows the Allbright family as they struggle to survive the bitter and beautiful Alaskan landscape — and each other.

Books about food

Julia Child has become synonymous with good cooking. And boeuf bourguignon. Also, France.

If you’re interested in how Child became the Julia Child, “My Life in France” is a perfect summer read. In it, Child reveals her beginnings: the start of her life in France with her husband, Paul. Child relives her foray into French culture and cuisine — and her launch into global stardom.

Renowned culinary historian Michael W. Twitty connects Southern food culture to race in his award-winning memoir, “The Cooking Gene.” Not only does Twitty trace the origins of soul food, he also tells his own family’s story of food, culture and survival.

In “The Cooking Gene,” Twitty guides his readers through the fraught politics of Southern food, barbecue and soul food.

Romance novels

If you’re in the mood for a quick, sugary-sweet love story with touch of magical realism, “The Sugar Queen” will hit the spot.

Josie Cirrini never fit in to her southern town. Instead, she lives a boring, friendless life in her mother’s home, stockpiling sweets in the back of her closet to snack on. That is, until she discovers Della Lee, local waitress and notorious rabble-rouser, hiding in there. But with the help of Della, Josie slowly creeps out of her shell — and falls right into the arms of Adam, her sweet and dreamy mailman.

Perfect for those who like their romance with a dash of history, “Wait for Me” follows Lorna Anderson in 1945 Scotland. In the throes of World War II, Lorna spends her time working on her father’s farm, knitting scarves for the Red Cross and eagerly waiting for an Allied victory. But life takes a sharp turn when Paul Vogel, a German POW, is assigned to work on her father’s farm.

Lorna is understandably horrified, but as she learns more about Paul and his difficult life back in Germany, her feelings begin to change.

Fantasy books

Every night, right at sunset, a mystical black-and-white striped circus appears. Always at a different location. Always without warning. And at sunrise, it disappears.

Intrigued? Then you’ll love the whimsical magic of “The Night Circus.” The novel follows two young magicians, Celia and Marco, competitors in a high-stakes game of illusion and pageantry that the circus brings. But despite their fierce rivalry, Celia and Marco start falling for each other — setting off dangerous consequences as a result.

If you prefer a classic, swashbuckling fantasy novel, you’ll love “Stardust” — which was made into a movie of the same name in 2007.

Young Tristan Thorn, desperate to win the heart of Victoria Forester, will do anything for his love. So when a star falls out of the sky and into the wild land across the ancient wall outside his village, Tristan leaps at the chance to fetch it. But when Tristan crosses the wall, he finds himself in a world where magic and faeries abound — and where a falling star isn’t a lump of rock, but a flesh and blood woman named Yvaine.

Books about history

“People of the Book,” written by Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks, follows Hanna Heath, a rare-book expert, as she’s tasked with studying and conserving the Sarajevo Haggadah, one of the earliest Jewish illustrated volumes. As Hanna begins her work, she discovers tiny artifacts within the book’s binding — a butterfly wing, grains of salt, etc. — and uncovers the stories of the people who had the book along the way.

Sprawling and moving, “People of the Book” expertly sweeps the reader through the lives of the people behind each artifact Hanna finds. If you’re a fan of complex and moving historical fiction, this book is perfect for you.

For those hardcore history buffs, “Unbroken” is a nonfiction novel that follows the true story of Louis Zamperini, Olympic athlete and World War II prisoner of war.

Before the war, Zamperini ran in the Berlin Olympics, coming close to the coveted four-minute mile. But in the face of the war, Zamperini enlisted and became an airman. And in 1943, his bomber crashed into the Pacific ocean — leaving Zamperini to fight for his life in a tiny raft.

“Unbroken” — which later became a hit movie in 2014 — outlines an extraordinary true story of survival, resilience and faith.

Science fiction books

From the author of “The Remains of the Day,” “Never Let Me Go” follows three characters — Kathy, Ruth and Tommy — who met at a secluded boarding school in the English countryside. During their schooling, students were constantly reminded of how special they were — and how important they were to society.

Now, Kathy is a young woman when Ruth and Tommy return into her life. The three begin to navigate adulthood, their relationships and their “gift,” while learning how much that gift impacts their lives together.

It’s almost impossible to discuss “Never Let Me Go” without giving away the sci-fi twist, so you’ll have to trust me. The novel is both beautiful and heartbreaking, while being rooted in an almost mundanely alternative England with a surprising dash of sci-fi.

Most famously known as the inspiration for “Blade Runner,” “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” is considered to be a seminal work of dystopian science fiction.

Set in 2021, a devastating world war has driven most humans to live in colonies on other planets. Earth is littered with dwindling humans and life-like androids: people, sheep, birds, cats and more. Bounty hunter Rick Deckard, employed by the San Francisco police department, has been commissioned to find human-like androids who live among humans and pass by undetected. But when Rick finally corners these androids, the task proves harder than expected.

Books about Greek mythology

For those Greek mythology nerds looking to learn, “Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes” is for you. Renowned classicist Edith Hamilton brings depth and insight into retellings of classic Roman, Greek and even Norse myths.

“Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes” is known as a classic — and would make a fascinating summer read.

Circe, the sorceress daughter of the sun god Helios, gets a fierce retelling in “Circe” by Madeline Miller. As a child in her father’s house, Circe was a black sheep: not as powerful as her father, but not as beautiful as her mother. But growing up, Circe discovers that she possesses the power of witchcraft and begins to practice.

Until Zeus, threatened by Circe’s power, banishes her to a deserted island. Left alone, Circe builds a home and cultivates her power — all while playing a hand in other Greek myths, like the Minotaur, Daedalus and Icarus and Odysseus.

Mystery books

If you, like me, prefer to get your thrills from page alone, “Night Film” is a perfect summer read. Ashley Cordova, prodigy and daughter of a famous reclusive filmmaker, is found dead in an abandoned warehouse in Manhattan. While her death is ruled a suicide, veteran investigative journalist Scott McGrath thinks otherwise.

Scott’s investigation leads him down a winding and mysterious path, delving into the eerie work of Ashley’s father, Stanislas Cordova. But as he gets closer to the truth, he’s reminded of the last time he investigated Stanislas Cordova — and everything he lost in the process.

15-year-old Christopher John Francis Boone knows all the countries, and their capitals, in the whole world. He knows every prime number up to 7,057. He hates being touched and understands animals. But humans? Not so much.

When Christopher discovers the dead body of a neighborhood poodle, Wellington, he dedicates himself to solving the mystery. Told through the eyes of a 15-year-old, brilliant and autistic narrator, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is both funny and poignant.