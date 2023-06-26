‘That bond is going to be real great’: Utah Jazz rookies arrive in Salt Lake City

The past five days have been a whirlwind for the Utah Jazz’s three rookie additions.

And it’s not stopping anytime soon.

After months of interviews, workouts and having the draft process come to an end after being selected by the Jazz during Thursday’s NBA draft, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh boarded a plane to Salt Lake City for their first activities as NBA players.

On Monday, the trio met with the media, got shots up at the Jazz’s practice facility, and met some of their new teammates for the first time.

From there, it’s on to Salt Lake City Summer League play next week, then the Las Vegas Summer League.

Hendricks, the No. 9 overall pick from UCF, had his first impression of Utah before the plane landed.

“Everybody’s very welcoming. Even on my flight to Utah, I’ve been taking pictures with people and people like been saying ‘Welcome to Utah and congratulations’. So it’s been very welcoming,” Hendricks said.

A “tweaked hamstring” prevented Hendricks from working out in Utah pre-draft, but he says he feels great now.

“I like tweaked my hamstring, but I mean, now I feel great. I just had a workout by myself and there was no pain at all. I would love to play in Summer League, but we’re gonna take it a day at a time, but I feel amazing right now,” Hendricks said.

Taylor Hendricks, who played at the University of Central Florida, speaks during a press conference announcing the 2023 draft picks of the Utah Jazz at Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 26, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Just before the introductory press conference was set to begin, the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd reported that the Jazz had traded for Atlanta’s John Collins — one more competitor for playing time for the rookie.

But coach Will Hardy has proven that he will play the best player available, regardless of rookie status. Walker Kessler, a rookie last season, got significant starting minutes.

“I feel like I have a great opportunity, just things I bring to the team and my effort on the court. I’m just trying to, gonna try to earn every single minute,” Hendricks said.

At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, Hendricks is as NBA-ready as anyone in this draft class. He’s athletic, an efficient scorer, shoots the ball well and plays great defense.

“I would say like Bam Adebayo or Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Hendricks said when asked who he’d like to emulate his game after. “Like those type of guys that kind of do a little bit of everything — defend, block shots, key roles in the offense and be able to stretch the floor.”

He says that his defensive motor has been there since he was young.

“I feel like most of it is like just natural and then just the effort piece of it. I feel like a lot of people could play defense, but just that the effort of going to try and block a shot or trying to stay in front of somebody is like a big part of it, too,” Hendricks said.

George, a 6-foot-4 guard from Baylor, has an opportunity to earn minutes as the Jazz’s point guard situation is in flux following the Mike Conley trade.

“I’ll ask (Hardy), where does he see me fit in? What does he want me working on, so when that opportunity comes, I’ll be able to fit in and be effective right away,” George said. “That’s my mindset coming in, not trying to do too much, just making sure I’m playing winning basketball.”

Keyonte George, who played at Baylor University, poses with his new jersey during a press conference announcing the 2023 draft picks of the Utah Jazz at Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Monday,June 26, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

A three-level scorer, George’s offensive ability is what drew the Jazz to him.

“Keyonte I think has probably the most diversified offensive-developed skill set, maybe in the draft,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said. “He’s smart, he’s a good passer. I can see him playing on the ball and off the ball. But just a really talented guard.”

Sensabaugh, selected 28th, could be a huge hit for the Jazz if he can stay healthy. One of the more talented scoring forwards in the draft, he has a history of knee injuries, including a season-ending injury in March that cut his season short at Ohio State.

“I’m good now. I’ve been obviously working on it for the past three months but I’m feeling good,” Sensabaugh said. “I’m just kind of taking it day by day right now, not kind of looking too far into the future but I’m ready for anything.”

If he can stay healthy he could be a good addition for the Jazz. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range at Ohio State, though his defense can be improved.

Brice Sensabaugh poses with his new jersey during a press conference announcing the 2023 draft picks of the Utah Jazz at Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 26, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

For the first time since 2017, the Jazz selected three players in the NBA draft, and it’s the first time since 2004 that they’ve used three first-round picks in a draft.

Hendricks and Sensabaugh played against each other in high school and on the same team in AAU.

Hendricks, George and Sensabaugh all knew each other before the draft, and it will be valuable to go through their rookie season together.

“That bond is going to be real great ... it is great to go through this transition with two other guys ... a lot of people get to do it by themselves, but, you know, I got people to go through it with. I got people by my side,” George said.