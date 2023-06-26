The Utah Jazz are acquiring Utah native John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz are making a big dent in the amount of salary cap space they are set to have this summer.

On Monday morning, multiple outlets reported that the Jazz are acquiring big man John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are sending Rudy Gay and a second-round draft pick to the Hawks in exchange for Collins.

The Deseret News’ Sarah Todd confirmed that the Jazz are acquiring Collins.

Can confirm the Jazz are trading with Atlanta to acquire John Collins — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) June 26, 2023

The trade is interesting on multiple fronts. First, it brings the 25-year-old Collins back to the state in which he was born, as his mother was stationed at Hill Air Force Base at the time.

Second, it ends a long saga of the 6-foot-9, 226-pound Collins being on the trading block. Seemingly every year for the past several, Collins has been rumored to be in trade talks both in the offseason and at the trade deadline.

Collins is two years through a five-year, $125 million contract he signed in 2021 (the last year is a player option), and recent reports indicate that Hawks ownership has been wanting to get under the luxury tax.

The 19th pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Wake Forest, Collins has career averages of 15.8 points and exactly 8 rebounds per game in his career.

Collins will make an already big Jazz frontcourt even bigger, joining Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

