Like clean air? UTA gets $17 million to replace some diesel buses

Some of UTA’s fleet on routes in underserved communities will be transitioned from diesel to compressed natural gas as part of $17 million in new federal money targeting a reduction in air pollution.

In addition, Utah is on tap to receive $7.4 million to help Park City Transit make improvements to 72 bus stops.

“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”

Overall, the Federal Transit Administration awarded $1.7 billion in 46 states to improve accessibility to public transit and to reduce emissions.

Related How a new tool can track sources of pollution in Salt Lake Valley

The projects announced today are supported by FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission (Low-No) Vehicle programs. The Buses and Bus Facilities program provides federal funding for transit agencies to buy and rehabilitate buses and vans and build and modernize bus facilities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides nearly $2 billion through fiscal year 2026 for the program. For fiscal year 2023 approximately $473 million for grants was available under this program.

Take a look 👀 at hundreds of plans for clean and green buses! Check out FTA’s interactive story map that plots 130 projects across the country. Browse through to learn about funding, descriptions and more. Just select and learn. #billions4buses https://t.co/hNC07rJAFF pic.twitter.com/e55H3MDRjf — Federal Transit Admn (@FTA_DOT) June 26, 2023

“Today, we are creating new opportunities to dramatically improve the lives of millions of Americans who ride on buses every day,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these grants will help deliver a cleaner and more modern mode of transportation, designed to reach everyone, and to work for everyone, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”

UTA has around 350 buses in service overall and that includes hybrid electric, compressed natural gas, ski buses, over the road coaches and para-transit buses. It runs more than 80 routes. UTA currently has 23 compressed natural gas buses.