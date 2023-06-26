Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple — open house and dedication dates

Announced on Monday, the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple will be dedicated on Jan. 14, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles following an open house to the public.

Touring for the open house will begin Friday, Nov. 10, and run until Saturday, Dec. 9, excluding Sundays.

“An important part of worship for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is making promises to God in temples,” the Church of Jesus Christ said in its announcement of the dates on Twitter. “The Church warmly invites the public to tour temples during their open house, before their formal dedication. The Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple will soon host tours.”

President Thomas S. Monson first announced the temple in 2016 and three years later, in June 2019, the groundbreaking for the temple was held. The dedication will be just shy of seven years after the temple was announced.

The temple will be one of four in Peru — the second most recent, the Arequipa Peru Temple, was dedicated in 2019 — and Lima’s second, after the Lima Peru Temple was dedicated in 1986. Three more temples are planned to be built in the cities Chiclayo, Cusco and Iquitos, making a total of seven in Peru, per the church’s release.

More than 630,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints call Peru home.