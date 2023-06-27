Lee Lonsberry leaves Sen. Mike Lee’s office to be chief of staff for Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Burgess Owens announced key staff changes Tuesday, including Lee Lonsberry as his new chief of staff and Devon Murphy as his new legislative director.

“They bring a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience from their time working in Utah and on Capitol Hill, making them indispensable additions to Team Owens as we continue building on our proven track record of delivering results for Utah’s 4th Congressional District,” Owens told the Deseret News.

Lonsberry has served as the director of communications for Sen. Mike Lee since 2021. Before that, he hosted “Live Mic with Lee Lonsberry” on KSL Radio. His position at KSL came after nearly five years spent in D.C. as former Utah congressman Rob Bishop’s communications director. Lonsberry began his career as a radio and broadcast reporter, studying photography at Brigham Young University.

“To be offered the role of chief of staff by such an impressive and principled member is an honor,” Lonsberry told the Deseret News. “I am eager to get to work for Rep. Owens and the Utahns he serves. His conservatism, legacy of service and commitment to education are remarkable. It’s my privilege to be a part of his work.”

In his role as Lee’s director of communications, Lonsberry served as the senator’s liaison with media organizations and helped produce a “Mike Lee Discusses” video series in which Lonsberry interviewed Lee about current issues.

“Leaving Sen. Lee’s office was a very hard decision to make. For two years, I worked alongside the sharpest mind in the U.S. Senate. The value I bring to the office of Rep. Owens is thanks in large part to the lessons I learned working for Sen. Lee,” Lonsberry said.

Lee responded to Lonsberry’s decision to leave for the new position in a statement to the Deseret News.

“(Lonsberry) has been an invaluable team member, consistently demonstrating his dedication to the people of Utah. His strategic insights and exceptional skills have played an instrumental role in advancing our legislative priorities and strengthening outreach efforts,” Lee said. “While we will deeply miss his presence here in my office, I’m excited to witness his positive influence in his new role.”

Owens will also bring on Murphy as legislative director in his office which represents Utah’s 4th District. Murphy previously worked as a senior policy adviser for Reps. Blake Moore and Rob Bishop of Utah’s 1st District on issues relating to national defense and law enforcement.

Prior to his work on Capitol Hill, Murphy was a member of the Utah Army National Guard. He received a master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in history from Utah Valley University.