Here’s when the first event in the newly-renamed Delta Center is

The Delta Center is officially back on July 1.

Though fans going to the Utah Jazz draft party last Thursday entered the arena under Delta Center signs, which have been up since late May, the official name change happens this Saturday, July 1.

The Delta Center name, which was emblazoned on the downtown home of the Jazz from the building’s opening in 1991 until 2006, returns after 16 years away.

In a press release, the Jazz said it’s the first time an arena naming rights partnership has re-established in sports history. The contract length was not announced, but it is a “long-term” deal, according to the team.

“The fact that we’re coming back in here, and putting a real great brand with 5,000 employees behind it, we’re never gonna leave,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in January. “You’ve got me on tape now.”

The Jazz are also updating the scoreboard, court and other areas inside the arena with Delta Center branding.

The first official event in the Delta Center will be the Salt Lake City Summer League, held on July 3, 5 and 6. Featuring rookies and sophomores, it could be the first chance for Jazz fans to see new draft picks Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh, though rosters have not been announced yet. Sensabaugh had season-ending knee surgery in March, while Hendricks missed the Jazz’s predraft workout with a hamstring tweak, but said on Monday that he “feels great.”

“I like tweaked my hamstring, but I mean, now I feel great. I just had a workout by myself and there was no pain at all. I would love to play in Summer League, but we’re gonna take it a day at a time, but I feel amazing right now,” Hendricks said.

Salt Lake City Summer League features the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Between the Delta Center name returning and Jazz games being televised on KJZZ this season, it feels a little like the 1990s when it comes to the Utah Jazz.

