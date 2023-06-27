Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker exercises player option to return to Utah Jazz

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Talen Horton-Tucker exercises player option to return to Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker raises his finger.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) signals during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Talen Horton-Tucker will be back in a Jazz uniform this season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Horton-Tucker is opting into his $11 million deal with the Jazz, according to Horton-Tucker’s agent, Rich Paul.

Horton-Tucker was part of the Jazz’s trade of Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles in August of 2022. He saw significant minutes as Utah’s backup guard, then was Utah’s starting point guard for 19 games following the Mike Conley trade in February.

Related

The 22-year-old was streaky but showed moments of potential, including nine 20-plus point performances and a 37-point, 10 assist and 8 rebound near triple-double against Charlotte in March.

He averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 turnovers in 20.2 minutes per game this season. Horton-Tucker shot 41.9% overall and 28.6% from 3.

At this moment, the Jazz have no clear starting point guard entering the season. Horton-Tucker; Collin Sexton; Kris Dunn, who is on an unguaranteed deal and can be brought back; and rookie Keyonte George could compete for the job.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Here’s when the first event in the newly-renamed Delta Center is
National experts react to and grade the Utah Jazz’s trade for John Collins
‘A great opportunity’: What Utah Jazz rookies had to say after arriving in SLC
Analysis: Why trade for John Collins was a no-brainer for the Jazz
The Utah Jazz are acquiring Utah native John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks
When it comes to building a team through the NBA draft, character matters