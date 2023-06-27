Talen Horton-Tucker exercises player option to return to Utah Jazz

Talen Horton-Tucker will be back in a Jazz uniform this season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Horton-Tucker is opting into his $11 million deal with the Jazz, according to Horton-Tucker’s agent, Rich Paul.

Horton-Tucker was part of the Jazz’s trade of Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles in August of 2022. He saw significant minutes as Utah’s backup guard, then was Utah’s starting point guard for 19 games following the Mike Conley trade in February.

The 22-year-old was streaky but showed moments of potential, including nine 20-plus point performances and a 37-point, 10 assist and 8 rebound near triple-double against Charlotte in March.

He averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 turnovers in 20.2 minutes per game this season. Horton-Tucker shot 41.9% overall and 28.6% from 3.

At this moment, the Jazz have no clear starting point guard entering the season. Horton-Tucker; Collin Sexton; Kris Dunn, who is on an unguaranteed deal and can be brought back; and rookie Keyonte George could compete for the job.

