Republican primary ballot for Rep. Chris Stewart replacement still uncertain

The surprise nomination of Celeste Maloy in Saturday’s GOP convention marked the beginning of a new stage in the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District — and already there is some controversy over whether Maloy is qualified to be the party’s nominee.

Some delegates and candidates have openly questioned Maloy’s eligibility to run on the Republican ticket following Saturday’s nominating convention in which the Stewart-endorsed Maloy trumped former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, who was viewed as the front-runner. She won 52.1% to 47.9%, after five rounds of voting and after she received a last minute endorsement from third place candidate Jordan Hess.

The complaints stem from questions about Maloy’s state voter registration. It was expired when she filed her candidacy, which, some say, means that under Utah code and party rules she should have been disqualified from running because she was not a member of the Utah Republican Party when she entered the race.

This headache for the Maloy campaign comes as the only two viable signature-gathering Republican candidates, Becky Edwards and Bruce Hough, tell the Deseret News they are closing in on the 7,000 signatures needed to challenge Maloy in a primary election.

Early this week, it was reported that a group of Republican delegates and failed candidates had reached out to state GOP chair Rob Axson with concerns over Maloy’s voter registration status at the time she filed. Maloy’s voter registration in Utah had lapsed because of voter inactivity during the 2020 and 2022 elections when Maloy was living in Virginia working as Stewart’s chief legal counsel, she confirmed with KSL NewsRadio on Monday.

But Hess, who was the state party’s vice chairman before resigning to run, said he thinks Maloy will remain the party’s standard bearer.

“As long as she abides by state law and party rules then she’s our nominee,” Hess told the Deseret News in a phone call. “From what I’ve read and statements I’ve heard from the Utah Republican Party, she was in compliance with both state law and party rules and therefore I don’t think she would be disqualified.”

State law says an individual cannot “file a declaration of candidacy for a registered political party of which the individual is not a member” unless the party’s bylaws permit it. The Utah Republican Party constitution states that the party will only support the election of Republican candidates and that party membership is limited to those who have registered to vote as a Republican.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson told KSL.com Wednesday that Maloy is “definitely” eligible to run and said “there is no requirement for a congressional candidate to be a registered voter” in a tweet on Tuesday.

But having already overcome the convention hurdle, and with it looking like Maloy’s campaign will not be derailed by a procedural debate, she still could face other Republican candidates who are collecting signatures to qualify for the primary — and they could try to make an issue out of her voting history.

Who’s gathering signatures?

There were 13 Republican candidates going into last weekend’s convention. Two of them, Remy Bubba Kush and Ty Jensen, were disqualified before the event began for their inability to participate in the party’s nomination process.

Of the remaining 11 candidates, eight placed all their hopes on the convention. Both Hughes and Hess fell into this camp.

The campaigns that remained viable because of their intention to gather signatures included former state lawmaker and U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards, Republican National Committee member and former Utah GOP chairman Bruce Hough, former D.C. policy adviser Scott Reber and MPA student Scott Allen Hatfield.

Both Reber and Hatfield confirmed with the Deseret News they will no longer be gathering signatures. Hatfield said he would endorse Hough, who was eliminated in the second round of voting at the convention, after spending time with him during the campaign and deciding “he’s the best fit for the district and has the best leadership skills.”

In a statement to the Deseret News, Hough expressed confidence in his campaign’s ability to make it on the primary ballot and said his traditional conservative message focused on fiscal restraint and religious freedom would appeal to Republican primary voters.

“Thousands of Republican voters desire a conservative choice in the primary. We are excited to provide them with that choice,” he said.

Hough’s campaign said they had gathered 6,729 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon, within reach of the 7,000 signature threshold that must be surpassed and submitted to county clerks or the state lieutenant governor’s office before July 5.

Hough isn’t the only one expecting to face better prospects in a primary compared to the convention. Edwards was eliminated following the third round of voting at the convention but believes she will fare better among GOP primary voters.

“We firmly believe that our message, focused on fiscal responsibility, prioritizing Utah families and businesses, and upholding a steadfast commitment to public service, will resonate even more powerfully with this wider audience,” Edwards said, adding that Tuesday’s final signature tally came in “just shy of 7,000” signatures.

Taylor Morgan, a government affairs professional and executive director of Count My Vote, an organization largely responsible for the inclusion of a signature-gathering option in elections, said he thinks it is impressive that Hough and Edwards look like they have been able to gather the needed number of signatures considering the abbreviated timeline for the special election — three weeks, instead of the typical three months.

“In my experience, it’s virtually impossible to gather that many signatures in that little time without hiring professional signature-gathering services,” Morgan said.

And these signature-gathering services aren’t cheap. According to Stan Lockhart, a government lobbyist and former chairman of the Utah GOP, signature-gathering companies can charge upwards of $10 per signature as they seek signatures going door to door using a list of registered Republicans.

Hough and Edwards face competing pressures as they race to qualify for the primary election, Morgan said. Each campaign will want to be the first to submit their signatures so that they have first claim on signatures that are repeated by the other campaign. But the campaigns will also want to exceed the 7,000 minimum signatures to account for those that will be discarded.

Given the July 5 deadline, the campaigns will not have enough time to gather more signatures if they come up short during the verification process, Morgan said.

If Hough and Edwards make it on the primary ballot, the winner is anyone’s guess, according to Lockhart.

“I think the person who came out of convention has the advantage. But again, we’ve had many examples where the convention winner has not won the primary election,” Lockhart said.

In Utah’s last special congressional election in 2017, Rep. John Curtis was quickly eliminated during the delegate convention but was able to gather enough signatures to participate in the primary election where he beat his nearest competitor by 10%. Other examples include, former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Sen. Mitt Romney who both lost their respective convention nominations before proceeding to win by large margins in their primary elections.

It all comes down to which of the three candidates — Maloy, Hough and Edwards — are able to effectively persuade a plurality of voters with their unique message, Lockhart said. “There are going to have to be issues that get people excited about a candidate. It’s all about who can get a base of support and then grow that base in two months and almost two weeks.”

If Hough or Edwards gather enough valid signatures, the Republican Party will hold a special primary election on Sept. 5. A special general election to decide who will replace Stewart will be held Nov. 21.

