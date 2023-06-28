This family of 6 went viral for their Disney covers. Now they’re on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A new batch of contestants appeared on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night with the hope of winning $1 million and a headlining slot in Las Vegas. A few of these acts have generated a lot of interest online — including the Sharpe Family Singers, whose performance of a Disney hit has already amassed more than 500,00 views on YouTube.

The Sharpe Family Singers audition for ‘AGT’

The love of musical theater started early for the Sharpe family — parents Ron and Barbra met (and shared their first kiss) while acting onstage. Over the years, their love of music has extended to their four kids: Samantha, Logan, and twins Aidan and Connor.

The family from New Jersey has developed a large following on social media, with 8.5 million followers on TikTok, according to Billboard. Now, the Sharpes have brought their music to “America’s Got Talent.”

“We’ve been wanting to be here for years, and we finally got our chance,” Barbra Sharpe told the “AGT” judges, adding that the family likes to sing just about everywhere, including the shower and the car.

For their “AGT” debut, the Sharpes performed a lively rendition of the Moana classic “How Far I’ll Go” that gave every family member a chance to shine. Simon Cowell, who lost his voice and was unable to vocally express his feedback, gave the family a thumbs up.

“That was perfection,” “AGT” judge Sofia Vergara said. “You guys don’t even look real. And you sounded amazing.”

“Well, I’ll be honest with you, musical theater is not my jam,” Howie Mandel added. “But ... watching you and listening to you as a real family, you became my jam. Because it was real. I love what you’re doing.”

“AGT” judge Heidi Klum, who has four kids, told the Sharpes they are living out her dream.

“I would love nothing more than to do this with my entire family,” she said. “Each and every one of you sounded so incredible, how your voices melded. It was so good.”

All four judges offered up a “yes,” sending the Sharpes through to the next round.

Who is the Sharpe Family?

The Sharpes already have a strong following online. In addition to their 8.5 million TikTok followers, the family has posted hundreds of videos on YouTube that have millions of views — one of their top-viewed videos is their version of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” which has 58 million views.

Their YouTube channel, which has more than 1.5 million subscribers, features mostly Disney covers but also draws from Broadway and popular singers like Adele.

That's a wrap! 🎫 Make sure to keep tuning in to @americanidol on @abcnetwork to catch me and the rest of the contestants on our journey to Hollywood Week! #SamanthaOnIdol #sharpefamonidol #goldenticket pic.twitter.com/YBlAW8w1oV — Samantha Sharpe (@_SamanthaSharpe) March 1, 2021

“America’s Got Talent’ isn’t the Sharpe family’s first time on a national TV competition. The entire family appeared on “American Idol” during Season 19 to perform “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.” After their performance, the oldest Sharpe sibling, Samantha, told the “Idol” judges that she wanted to try out a solo career and auditioned for the show with Sia’s “Titanium.”

The judges gave her a golden ticket and sent her to the Hollywood round, where she was eliminated shortly after.

According to the Sharpe Family Singers website, Ron Sharpe has starred as both Marius and Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” on Broadway, and reprised the role of Jean Valjean in the 25th anniversary production of the musical. Barbra Sharpe starred as Cosette in a Broadway production of “Les Miserables.”