The top Utah college football recruit in the class of 2024 is down to his final 4 schools

Just over a month ago, Corner Canyon offensive lineman Isaiah “Ike” Garcia announced the final 10 schools he was considering playing college football at.

On Wednesday, the top prospect in Utah in the class of 2024 whittled the list down to four.

On social media, Garcia announced that the four schools he is still considering are all in the Pac-12 Conference — Oregon, USC, Utah and Stanford.

I’d like to thank every coach and staff that has recruited me up to this point. True blessings! With that being said, I’ve decided to narrow my list down to 4. #AGTG @NILSPORTSMGT https://t.co/w2uNYr60r9 — Isaiah (Ike) Garcia (@IsaiahJoeGarcia) June 28, 2023

Gone from Garcia’s top 10 list are Nebraska, UCLA, Miami, Alabama, Oklahoma and Washington.

Hometown Utah has long been considered the favorite to land Garcia, although the Utes will have to fend off some stiff competition to make it happen.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Garcia began his prep career at Cyprus High but will transfer to powerhouse Corner Canyon for his senior season.

It is not known when Garcia will commit to a school, as there are still about six months remaining before he is able to sign with one.