Sources: Jordan Clarkson will pick up his player option to remain with the Jazz

Jordan Clarkson is staying in Utah.

The Utah Jazz guard will exercise his player option to remain on the Utah Jazz roster through the 2023-24 season, according to league sources.

Though many expected the 31-year-old shooting guard to decline his player option in order to enter free agency, this move allows the Jazz and Clarkson a clear path to a contract extension that could keep Clarkson in Utah long term.

Clarkson could have declined his option and entered free agency, which opens Friday at 4 p.m. MDT, but instead is set to earn $14.2 million next season.

Clarkson has been with the Jazz since the back half of the 2019-20 season. In 2021 he earned NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors.

This past season, Clarkson started 61 games for the Jazz and averaged a career-best 20.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shot 44.4% overall from the field, 33.8% from 3-point range and 81.6% from the free-throw line.

Clarkson has long maintained that he loves playing in Utah and wanted to return, so long as it was a decision that made financial sense.

The Jazz also guaranteed the contract of Kelly Olynyk on Thursday, league sources confirmed to the Deseret News, which means the Jazz will have roughly $14 million in cap space to work with for the upcoming season.

Though Clarkson has expressed his desire to remain in Utah, the move also allows the Jazz the option of a sign-and-trade deal that could involve Clarkson.

Earlier this week, a pair of player movements were already reported for the Jazz.

Utah is trading Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for power forward John Collins. That trade can’t become official until July 6.

Talen Horton-Tucker is exercising his player option — an $11 million deal — and will stay with the team, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.