Utah Athletics announces new ‘Alliance’ for donors

In April, the University of Utah announced the creation of the Crimson Collective, providing opportunities for Ute fans to help keep the football program competitive nationally, mainly through financial contributions.

Thursday, the athletic department announced the launch of the Crimson Club Champions Alliance, a philanthropic membership society that aims to offer behind-the-scenes experiences and high-level access to Utah teams and events.

According to a university release, “Together, Champions Alliance members support Utah Athletics’ ability to provide a world-class experience for student-athletes in scholarships, facilities, academic support, sports medicine, psychology and wellness, nutrition and sports performance services, which enhance the ability to attract and retain elite-level talent.

“The Champions Alliance consists of membership for a five-year period for Utah alumni and friends who commit to a gift of $100,000 or more for any area of Utah’s athletics department, above Crimson Club required contributions for season tickets.”

Champions Alliance members will enjoy benefits not available to the general Crimson Club membership.

This new program further signals that Utah is committed to competing at the highest levels of college athletics and expanding opportunities for both fans and student-athletes.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support that allows us to promote a culture of excellence and provide the most impactful experience for our student-athletes,” said athletic director Mark Harlan. “With the introduction of the Champions Alliance we are now able to engage in new and meaningful ways with those members to provide unique experiences that build deeper relationships and significantly enhance the services we offer to our student-athletes.”

Among the benefits for Champions Alliance members include private events with student-athletes, coaches and administrators; sideline access; team practice experiences; team travel; and exclusive Utah apparel.

According to the athletic department, the Crimson Club Scholarship Circle annual giving program will continue. Champions Alliance members are eligible to receive benefits for the Scholarship Circle as well.

For more information, visit www.CrimsonClub.utah.edu/ChampionsAlliance.

