Supreme Court rejects Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan

The Biden administration’s initiative to partially relieve billions of dollars of student loan debt is unconstitutional, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision Friday.

The decision has far-reaching consequences for some 44 million Americans who owe a combined $1.7 trillion for their education, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Stu­dent loans are one of the high­est sources of debt for Amer­i­cans, sec­ond only to mortgages. The Biden administration plan would have wiped out more than $400 billion in student loan debt.

The loan forgiveness plan sought to relieve $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 annually and up to $20,000 for those who went to college on Pell grants.

In the fall of 2022, Nebraska and five other states filed a lawsuit in Eastern Missouri U.S. District Court challenging the forgiveness program, asserting that it violates the separation of powers and Administrative Procedures Act.

The district court dismissed the challenge, finding that the states lacked judicial standing to sue. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals enjoined the forgiveness program pending the appeal.

The Supreme Court granted certiorari and heard arguments in Biden v. Nebraska in February, announcing its decision Friday.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and Utah Solicitor General Counsel Melissa Holyoak were among counsel of record on two friend of the court briefs filed by Utah, Ohio and 15 other states that argued that “Missouri, at least, has standing to challenge the debt-forgiveness program because the program will harm MOHELA (Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority), which is an arm of the state of Missouri. Neither the Department (of Education) nor the amici that support it raises a convincing argument to the contrary.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, MOHELA is one of the largest holders and servicers of student loans in the United States.

The briefs urged the Supreme Court to affirm the Eighth Circuit’s injunction and reverse the district court’s judgment.

According to a press release from the Utah Attorney General’s Office in February, each case argued that President Joe Biden’s student-loan forgiveness program is illegal because it is not clearly authorized by statute.

In August 2022, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona attempted to issue loan forgiveness under the HEROES Act, a post-9/11 statute enacted to modify or waive student loan requirements for individuals in military service, the press release states.

“The states argued that the HEROES Act does not authorize the Secretary of Education to issue mass cancellations of student loans. The HEROES Act of 2003 only permits the Secretary of Education to waive or modify student loan requirements in limited circumstances. The Secretary’s attempt to exercise power of such vast economic and political significance requires clear Congressional authorization,” the statement said.

Reyes, in the press release, said: “Congress has repeatedly considered and rejected student-loan cancellation. The Executive Branch cannot sidestep the legislative process just to gain political points. As long as the President continues to push the constitutionally established limits on his power, I will fight to hold him accountable in the courts.”

According to public opinion polls conducted for the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics, a majority of Utahns disapproved of the Biden administration’s plan for partial loan forgiveness.

Fifty-five percent of 801 registered Utah voters polled by Dan Jones & Associates in March said they disapproved of the Biden administration’s plan for partial loan forgiveness, while 42% said they approved and 3% said they “don’t know.”

The poll, conducted March 14-22, 2023, had a margin of error of 3.46 percentage points.

While the court’s ruling has implication for thousands of individual Utah borrowers, it is unclear what direct impact the decision poses for the state will be.

The Utah Board of Higher Education voted in 2021 to sell the Federal Family Education Loan Program portfolio administered by the Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority, which means the state is no longer in the student loan processing business.

Proceeds from the sale have been placed in a legislatively created permanent endowment that will fund college scholarships and other programs through interest earnings. At the time, the proceeds of the sale of the portfolio were estimated to be $260 million and $300 million.

