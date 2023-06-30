The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson are reportedly working on a contract extension

A day after the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd first reported that Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson would be exercising the player on his contract for next season, there is an indication that he could be looking to stay with the team for several more years.

On Friday, Substack’s Marc Stein reported that the Jazz and Clarkson “are in active discussions on a three-year contract extension,” according to Stein’s sources.

Clarkson this week picked up his $14.3 million player option for next season with Utah rather than test free agency.



Should the Jazz and Clarkson come to an agreement on a contract extension, it wouldn’t keep the team from including him in a trade at some point, something that has been rumored to be a possibility this offseason.

That said, it is widely known that Jazz owner Ryan Smith likes Clarkson, and thus might want to keep the 31-year-old in a Utah uniform for years to come.

Last season, Clarkson averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the 3-point line, although he was limited to 61 games played (all starts), mostly because of a finger injury that sidelined him over the final month of the campaign.