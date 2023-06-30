Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 30, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson are reportedly working on a contract extension

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson are reportedly working on a contract extension
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after a 3-pointer during an NBA game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson celebrates after a 3-pointer during an NBA game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 23, 2023. The Jazz and their popular guard are reportedly working out details on a contract extension.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

A day after the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd first reported that Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson would be exercising the player on his contract for next season, there is an indication that he could be looking to stay with the team for several more years.

On Friday, Substack’s Marc Stein reported that the Jazz and Clarkson “are in active discussions on a three-year contract extension,” according to Stein’s sources.

Should the Jazz and Clarkson come to an agreement on a contract extension, it wouldn’t keep the team from including him in a trade at some point, something that has been rumored to be a possibility this offseason.

That said, it is widely known that Jazz owner Ryan Smith likes Clarkson, and thus might want to keep the 31-year-old in a Utah uniform for years to come.

Last season, Clarkson averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the 3-point line, although he was limited to 61 games played (all starts), mostly because of a finger injury that sidelined him over the final month of the campaign.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Jazz don’t need to make a big free agent splash. They need to play it safe
Sources: Jordan Clarkson will pick up his player option to remain with the Jazz
Talen Horton-Tucker exercises player option to return to Utah Jazz
Here’s when the first event in the newly-renamed Delta Center is
National experts react to and grade the Utah Jazz’s trade for John Collins
‘A great opportunity’: What Utah Jazz rookies had to say after arriving in SLC