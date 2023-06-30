Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 30, 2023 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

Where the Utes rank in The Athletic’s statistical and simulation top-25 rankings

A half-dozen Pac-12 teams are included in the rankings, along with three Big 12 programs

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE Where the Utes rank in The Athletic’s statistical and simulation top-25 rankings
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and QB Cam Rising listen to an official as Utah and Penn State play in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham and QB Cameron Rising listen to an official as Utah and Penn State play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It’s only the end of June, a couple of months before the start of the college football season, but that didn’t stop The Athletic from releasing a projection of the Top 25 — based on advanced statistical models and simulations to predict outcomes.

Utah is the only local team ranked — at No. 14. According to this model, the Utes are projected to win nine games and they have a 17.5% chance at winning the Pac-12 championship. Utah is seeking its third-consecutive league title.

Five other Pac-12 teams are included in these rankings — USC (10), Oregon (11), Washington (12), UCLA (18) and Oregon State (21). 

Related

The Big 12, which welcomes four new programs on July 1 (BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF), boasts three ranked teams — Texas (8), Oklahoma (19) and Kansas State (23). 

The Athletic’s Austin Mock describes how he put together these rankings:

“My model takes in play-by-play data from every game but also factors in returning production, recruiting rankings and transfers,” he wrote. “For now, it relies on projections, but as the season starts, those games will become a more important factor in the formula.

“With the ratings in place, the model can simulate every game in the entire season. Those simulated seasons produce a variety of outcomes, which show how often a team wins its conference or the national title, for example. That’s how you can see the projected win totals, which is an average of the wins they got throughout the simulations, and conference title chances.”

Next Up In University of Utah
With no Pac-12 media deal in place, San Diego State will reportedly stay in the Mountain West
Rosy outlook? National college football writers see good things for 2023 Utes
125th Utah State Amateur: Why Utah Tech-bound golfer refused to ‘phone it in’ during Round of 16 match
Utah Athletics announces new ‘Alliance’ for Utes donors. Here are the details
The top Utah college football recruit in the class of 2024 is down to his final 4 schools
Will BYU be more like Utah or Rutgers when it jumps to the Power Five level?