Jabari Parker is trying to revive his NBA career — with the team that drafted him

Jabari Parker hasn’t played in an NBA game since January 2022, but he’s attempting a comeback this summer.

On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that Parker will be on the franchise’s summer league team that will compete in Las Vegas, beginning July 7.

For the 28-year-old Parker, it marks a return to the team that selected him second overall in the 2014 NBA draft out of Duke.

Parker was expected to be a star, but he tore his ACL during his rookie season and then again 14 months later.

From 2018-2022, Parker played for five teams — the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics — but played in just 25 total over his last two seasons.

On Monday, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Parker would be participating in a workout on Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns.